Remove Broken Shells From Cracked Eggs Quickly With This Water Hack

For peak efficiency, the water-dipping method is honestly your best bet. But by sticking your fingers into your food, you do run the risk of introducing bacteria into your scrambled eggs. Food safety is important for eggs to ensure you don't contract salmonella or other food-borne illnesses, so if this shell-snatching technique feels a little too risky for you, there is another method you could try. The most creative? Using another shell fragment to pick up the offending piece. Unlike the other process, this works because the sharp shell cuts through the egg white, allowing you to scoop out the fallen shell better than you would be able to with your dry fingers or even a spoon.

Of course, avoiding broken eggshells altogether is even better, so here's the best advice we can give you: Rather than using the edge of a bowl to crack your eggs, use a flat surface like a countertop or cutting board. And if you've simply accepted that you're clumsy, at least crack each egg into a ramekin or glass bowl before pouring it into your pan — whether with your finger or an extra shell bit, no one wants to reach into a hot frying pan to fish out a shell, so you might as well do it before you really get cooking.