Why Japan's McDonald's Menu Is A Game-Changer For Nighttime Cravings
Don't skip McDonald's when you're in Japan, even if you have a set of the Golden Arches down the street from your home. You'll find many unique options, like the Cheese Tsukimi Burger: a cheese burger on a sesame seed bun with special tsukimi sauce, bacon, and a fried egg. But you really should keep your eyes peeled for a McDonald's after 5 p.m. in Japan because that's when you get access to the Yoru Mac menu — the nighttime menu at Japan's McDonald's that lets you double the protein on your order for 100 yen (68 cents), at the time of writing.
The food scene in Japan can be overwhelming. From restaurants that let you fish for your own meal to those that have table service operated by robot waiters, you'll never be out of options when dinnertime rolls around. But you're bound to find a McDonald's somewhere in Japan (particularly in Tokyo) that'll be displaying the Yoru Mac menu in the evening and into the night. After a long day exploring or a long night in the city, it's nice to know where to get a good meal — especially one that's as familiar as a Big Mac with double the meat and a side of fries (even if Big Macs taste different in most countries).
What's on the Yoru Mac after-dark menu at McDonald's in Japan?
When 5 o'clock strikes in Japan, the Yoru Mac menu lights up in McDonald's locations, offering bulkier burgers, specialty sauces, and seasonal items that are only available on the night menu. You can double the meat on any of the classic burgers. The Yoru Mac menu also offers discounts on Chicken McNuggets. Order the PoteNage for nuggets and fries (drinks are sold separately). Choose between a 10-piece set with one large order of fries for 600 yen (approximately $4) or a 15-piece with two orders of large fries for 950 yen (approximately $6). But you don't just visit McDonald's in Japan for the comfort-food items on the Yoru Mac menu. You also need to try the Shaka Shaka Chicken.
It's a crispy, fried chicken patty that comes in a paper bag with a side of seasonings. Toss those seasonings into the bag with the chicken, crunch the top shut, and give it a good shake to coat the chicken in flavor. It's a fun, interactive order reminiscent of the McSalad Shakers in the early 2000s. Then there's the Filet-O Shrimp sandwich, a national hit and a legend among those who love to explore the offerings of McDonald's around the world.