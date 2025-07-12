Why Japan's McDonald's Menu Is A Game-Changer For Nighttime Cravings

Don't skip McDonald's when you're in Japan, even if you have a set of the Golden Arches down the street from your home. You'll find many unique options, like the Cheese Tsukimi Burger: a cheese burger on a sesame seed bun with special tsukimi sauce, bacon, and a fried egg. But you really should keep your eyes peeled for a McDonald's after 5 p.m. in Japan because that's when you get access to the Yoru Mac menu — the nighttime menu at Japan's McDonald's that lets you double the protein on your order for 100 yen (68 cents), at the time of writing.

The food scene in Japan can be overwhelming. From restaurants that let you fish for your own meal to those that have table service operated by robot waiters, you'll never be out of options when dinnertime rolls around. But you're bound to find a McDonald's somewhere in Japan (particularly in Tokyo) that'll be displaying the Yoru Mac menu in the evening and into the night. After a long day exploring or a long night in the city, it's nice to know where to get a good meal — especially one that's as familiar as a Big Mac with double the meat and a side of fries (even if Big Macs taste different in most countries).