The Time Jimmy Dean Tried To Change The Dictionary's Definition Of A Sandwich

Raise your hand if you remember back in 2018 when a sausage brand caused a heated fuss over a sandwich. This wasn't over, say, the price of a sandwich or what time breakfast sandwiches should be served until; this was about the actual definition of a sandwich. It all began when Jimmy Dean launched a new product — the "Delights Egg'wich" a sandwich without bread. Instead, two egg patties were holding the meat and cheese together.

It caused some debate because as it turns out, people have strong feelings about sandwiches. According to Merriam-Webster, a sandwich is "two or more slices of bread or a split roll having a filling in between," but Jimmy Dean pushed for this to change, even going so far as to launch a petition asking the dictionary to rethink it's definition of a sandwich to encompass a broader spectrum.

Sandwich loyalists weren't buying it. You just have to point to classics like a perfect Monte Cristo recipe or read about the whole history of the peanut butter and jelly sandwich as undeniable proof that the sandwich category is sacred and specifically wheat-based. However, why do ice cream sandwiches get away with it? What about a lettuce wrap? Or a waffle sandwich? Maybe a sandwich is actually more of a vibe than it is a specific structure.