The Time Jimmy Dean Tried To Change The Dictionary's Definition Of A Sandwich
Raise your hand if you remember back in 2018 when a sausage brand caused a heated fuss over a sandwich. This wasn't over, say, the price of a sandwich or what time breakfast sandwiches should be served until; this was about the actual definition of a sandwich. It all began when Jimmy Dean launched a new product — the "Delights Egg'wich" a sandwich without bread. Instead, two egg patties were holding the meat and cheese together.
It caused some debate because as it turns out, people have strong feelings about sandwiches. According to Merriam-Webster, a sandwich is "two or more slices of bread or a split roll having a filling in between," but Jimmy Dean pushed for this to change, even going so far as to launch a petition asking the dictionary to rethink it's definition of a sandwich to encompass a broader spectrum.
Sandwich loyalists weren't buying it. You just have to point to classics like a perfect Monte Cristo recipe or read about the whole history of the peanut butter and jelly sandwich as undeniable proof that the sandwich category is sacred and specifically wheat-based. However, why do ice cream sandwiches get away with it? What about a lettuce wrap? Or a waffle sandwich? Maybe a sandwich is actually more of a vibe than it is a specific structure.
The structure of sandwiches have always been weird
Putting Jimmy Dean's crazy egg patty sandwich aside, sandwiches have always been walking on the wild side. If you look at the most iconic sandwich in every state in America, you'll see that going rogue and mixing things up has long been celebrated as part of the sandwich's appeal. Arizona's most iconic sandwich is actually a taco, so does that count? What about the Kentucky hot brown, which is open-faced? And if open-faced sandwiches count, does that make avocado toast a sandwich?
Maybe the definition of a sandwich should simply be if you can hold it in your hands and bite into it without utensils. As a food concept, the sandwich has evolved across the world throughout many different cuisines and has been passed down through generations. Just think of banh mi, arepas, and bao buns — all sandwiches in their own right.
Jimmy Dean did a pretty excellent marketing job in 2018 by stirring the sandwich pot and getting everyone talking. The Egg'wich may not have succeeded in its attempt to change the dictionary definition of a sandwich, but it left deeper questions around food rules in general. Namely, do we still need to follow them? Maybe sandwiches are like language itself, always shifting, always adapting, and always, always delicious.