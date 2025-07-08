The Revived Vintage Steakhouse That Inspired Lonesome Dove

Gus McCrae and Woodrow Call are two characters from "Lonesome Dove" and icons in cowboy fiction. Dreamed up by writer Larry McMurty in the 1980s, they're a pair of retired Texas Rangers with opposite personalities who led a famous fictional cattle drive to Montana in a series of novels (and a 1989 television miniseries). McMurty landed on the book title while driving a whopping 100 miles home from a visit to one of his favorite restaurants, a legendary steakhouse called Ranchman's, in Ponder, Texas.

McMurty's patronage of the North Texas restaurant was just icing on an already famous café. While it's not the oldest steakhouse in the nation and isn't featured in any Blockbuster films, Ranchman's was a popular hangout for the cast and crew of 1967's "Bonnie and Clyde" and was featured in the TV show "Food Nation with Bobby Flay." The nostalgic steakhouse closed in 2023, but it reopened in 2025 under new ownership with a renewed dedication to preserving its role in the American West. You can see that cowboy culture the second you walk in. Everything about the place creates a small town, American West atmosphere, from the salt and pepper floor and stained wooden tables and chairs to the longhorn mounts on wooden walls and the impressive array of pictures, newspapers, and other memorabilia from the restaurant's past.