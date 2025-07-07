This Frozen Italian Cocktail Keeps You Cool All Summer, And You Only Need 3 Ingredients

Fun and frozen cocktails are as synonymous as they are elusive. While the former can be stymied by pesky impediments like professional obligations and personal expectations, the former can seem as out of reach as a commercial grade drink machine. Sure, you can make those frozen margaritas and other icy libations in the blender, but you'll still have to wash the darn thing when you're done. One frigid tipple, instead, looks to the floating city of Venice for an easier sip, without the inevitable chores.

Sgroppino is one of many delicious Italian cocktails, and it mixes vodka, Prosecco, and sorbet to the taste, consistency, and alcohol tolerance of your desire. If you are portioning your sgroppino to approximate a machine-made frozen cocktail, then you'll need to include enough liquid to be able to easily stir it all together with the sorbet using just a spoon. You can introduce the Prosecco and the vodka by the ounce to get the texture to your liking. You can also simply pour the booze into pretty coupes or martini glasses, or perhaps even Champagne flutes, and float a dollop of sorbet like a kind of bizarro affogato. And it's even more customizable from there.