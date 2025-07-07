Gordon Ramsay's Rule For Hand-Washing Most Of Us Break Every Time
Gordon Ramsay has shared a ton of valuable insights throughout the years that have boosted his culinary career. Still, one tip he shared back in 2020 really stuck out to us as an overlooked, yet essential, piece of knowledge. This isn't one of Gordon Ramsay's legendary cooking tips, but an important rule for hand-washing that most of us are breaking.
Before you scoff at the idea of receiving a basic hygiene lesson, it's more than likely you need a refresher. In fact, one USDA study found that we are improperly washing our hands 97% of the time. As the years pass, it's natural for diligence to slip — but that doesn't mean we should give into carelessness.
Most of us know to use essentials like soap and water when washing our hands, but we might be neglecting these other important steps: getting between our fingers and washing up to our wrists. Rubbing your hands together isn't enough — you have to interlace your fingers and get between them, too. Then, once that spot is nice and lathered, don't forget to wash up to your wrists. In the name of food safety, let's take a deeper look at Ramsay's expert hand-washing technique to find out what else we're missing.
Wash your hands the Ramsay way
Improperly washing your hands is one of those everyday food safety mistakes to start avoiding now. To do it right, be like Gordon Ramsay and begin by lightly wetting your hands. Shake your hands once to get rid of the excess liquid, then grab a pump of hand soap and rub it over your palms and the backs of your hands.
While most people rinse here, there are still some important steps left. Next, interlace your fingers and work the lather between them. Then, twist the soap over your thumbs too, and work the lather up to just above your wrist. Before you wash it off, make sure to slide your thumb underneath your fingernails, too. This is one step a lot of people skip. If you can't quite get underneath, consider cutting your nails shorter before your next culinary endeavor. Now, it's time to rinse off that soapy lather, shake off the excess liquid, and dry with a clean towel.
Washing your hands might sound like an intuitive task, but we bet there is at least one step on this list you've been skipping. It's due time you've added them all to your routine. Then, if you want to learn some more kitchen tips, check out Ramsay's go-to advice for aspiring chefs.