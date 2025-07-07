Gordon Ramsay's Rule For Hand-Washing Most Of Us Break Every Time

Gordon Ramsay has shared a ton of valuable insights throughout the years that have boosted his culinary career. Still, one tip he shared back in 2020 really stuck out to us as an overlooked, yet essential, piece of knowledge. This isn't one of Gordon Ramsay's legendary cooking tips, but an important rule for hand-washing that most of us are breaking.

Before you scoff at the idea of receiving a basic hygiene lesson, it's more than likely you need a refresher. In fact, one USDA study found that we are improperly washing our hands 97% of the time. As the years pass, it's natural for diligence to slip — but that doesn't mean we should give into carelessness.

Most of us know to use essentials like soap and water when washing our hands, but we might be neglecting these other important steps: getting between our fingers and washing up to our wrists. Rubbing your hands together isn't enough — you have to interlace your fingers and get between them, too. Then, once that spot is nice and lathered, don't forget to wash up to your wrists. In the name of food safety, let's take a deeper look at Ramsay's expert hand-washing technique to find out what else we're missing.