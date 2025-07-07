The Rise And Fall Of The Old-School Carnegie Deli In NYC

It's right up there with the 21 Club, the Four Seasons, and Lutèce — all venerable New York City restaurants New Yorkers both loved and took for granted, thinking they'd always be there. But when the Carnegie Deli piled the pastrami onto two slices of rye for the last time in 2016, after nearly 80 years in business, New Yorkers shed a collective tear. Marian Harper Levine, who had taken over the business from her father, Milton, found the long restaurant hours a strain. The restaurant had also been plagued by a wage dispute, Levine's messy divorce from her husband, and an illegal gas hookup that closed the restaurant for nine months in the year before it closed.

The Carnegie Deli originally opened as a 40-seat restaurant owned by Izzie and Ida Ordel in 1937. Located on Seventh Avenue between West 54th and 55th Streets, the deli took its name from Carnegie Hall, which was just two blocks to the north. It's no surprise that its clientele consisted of performers and musicians who came before and after their concerts. Just five years later, the Ordels sold the business to Max Hudes, who started catering to celebrities appearing on the Ed Sullivan, Sid Caesar, and Jackie Gleason shows (the Ed Sullivan Theater, now the home of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, is still located one block south from where the Carnegie Deli stood) and bands staying at nearby hotels.