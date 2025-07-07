The Brining Technique That Makes Fermenting Your Own Hot Sauce Much Safer

You can make awesome hot sauce at home by simply cooking and puréeing a mix of fresh peppers, onion, and garlic with water and vinegar. But, if you want a serious depth of flavor, turn to the vast selection and versatility offered by dried chilies — and use the process of fermentation.

Fermentation is a preservation technique that breaks down sugars to create an acidic tang and a range of savory complexity. However, this ancient cooking method comes with an element of risk a lot of home cooks are reluctant to take on without guidance. That's why Chowhound reached out to Mary Bryant Shrader, creator of the Mary's Nest YouTube channel, author of "The Modern Pioneer Pantry," and a traditional cooking expert, to discuss how to safely ferment a hot sauce from dried chilies. Shrader says the key is to rehydrate your dried peppers, mash them with a little salt, then submerge the pepper paste in a saltwater brine. "Adding a saltwater brine over the mash — instead of just mixing salt into the paste — has distinct advantages," Shrader says. "The brine helps keep the mash safely submerged, reducing the risk of mold or bad bacteria during fermentation. This is especially helpful since rehydrated dried chilies can be a bit firmer and don't always produce enough liquid as compared to their fresh counterpart."