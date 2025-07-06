Béchamel Vs Alfredo Sauce: The Main Differences To Note

Sure, béchamel and Alfredo sauce are both white sauces, are incredibly delicious and creamy, and often make their way into many pasta recipes, but, unlike béchamel and white sauce, which are synonyms for the same thing, béchamel and Alfredo sauce are worlds apart. One thing they have in common, though, is that people keep using them in pasta and calling it carbonara. We're almost certain that's borderline illegal in Italy, so consider that a hard no. With that in mind, it's only natural to wonder what it is that sets these two popular sauces apart. Their place of origin seems like a good start.

While béchamel is considered one of the five French mother sauces — along with hollandaise, Espagnole, tomato, and velouté — Alfredo is an Italian creation (although it gained its fame in the United States). In addition, while both are made with butter, that's the extent of their common ingredients. Creamy and delicate, béchamel traditionally does not include cheese — even though it's often used as a foundation for many cheese sauces — and is essential in dishes such as lasagna and moussaka. On the other hand, Alfredo is rich, loaded with Parmesan, and often paired with fettuccine, chicken, shrimp, and pizza. But let's dig a little deeper into each and see what truly makes them unique.