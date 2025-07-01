The Brilliant Upcycling Hack For Storing Individual Portions Of Leftover Sauce

There is nothing quite as satisfying as making a big batch of your favorite sauce, until you are staring down a half-used container of pesto or enchilada sauce (not salsa), wondering what to do with the leftovers. Enter the humble plastic egg carton: your new secret weapon for freezing sauce in ready-to-use, single-serving cubes. It is not just a genius storage hack but a total fridge-space saver, a food-waste reducer, and, let's be honest, weirdly fun.

The concept is simple: take that clean (washed with soap and water first), empty plastic egg carton and repurpose it into a DIY mold for your leftover sauces. Spoon your sauce of choice, anything from marinara to mole, into the wells of the carton, leaving just a little space at the top for expansion as it freezes. Cover the whole thing with foil or plastic wrap and pop it into the freezer. After a few hours (or overnight), you will have perfectly portioned sauce pucks, ready for anything.

Before you go all in, understand that not all egg cartons are created equal. Stick to the rigid plastic ones, not cardboard or foam. Plastic holds liquid well and pops sauces out with a gentle twist like an ice cube tray, but free and already in your kitchen.