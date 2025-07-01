Treat Potato Salad Like Its Baked Brethren For So Much More Flavor

Part of the joy of a loaded baked potato is the distinct flavors that each element brings to the party. So, it makes sense to do a cold version of this potato salad rather than mixing all of the ingredients while the potatoes are still warm, as you will end up with a bit of a muddled flavor mess. Since you are leaning into the creaminess factor, keep the fluffy angle going and use potatoes traditionally used for baked potatoes like Idaho or Russet. For the truest texture homage, bake the potatoes and then scoop them out of their skins. You could also boil the cubed potatoes, but save the roasting (which yields a crispier texture) for another day.

Once you've cooked your potatoes, set them aside to cool. A bit of apple cider vinegar drizzled over the fork-tender potatoes can add a flavorful boost here. Next up is the dressing. Crumbly bits of perfectly cooked bacon (a staple ingredient in celebrity chef Bobby Flay's potato salad game), chives (or scallions sliced pleasingly on the bias), shredded cheddar cheese, and a bit of sour cream for tang, all mixed into a hearty mayonnaise base will leave guests craving more. You might just start making this side dish to enjoy with a juicy, summer steak instead of the baked potato that inspired it.