Treat Potato Salad Like Its Baked Brethren For So Much More Flavor
Potato salad is a classic sandwich and picnic staple for a reason. Its creamy texture and satisfying starchy goodness ideally complement a range of foods, from fried chicken to deli sandwiches to barbecue dishes. Potato salad can also be somewhat polarizing in its preparation, a simple herb-forward and warm, French-dressed take or a decidedly American mayonnaise and scallion version? Relish or no relish? Vinegar, or not? Chopped eggs? Capers? Celery? Then there's the potato variety, do you go Baby New Potato or waxy Yukon Gold? And beyond the variety, how do you cut the potatoes — sliced or cubed?
Your choices may be blasphemous in some circles, so why not pivot completely with an over-the-top take on potato salad that incorporates all of the flavors of a loaded baked potato? Hardly anyone would argue that the combination of tender baked potato, cheddar cheese, sour cream, chives, and bacon sing when married together. It's a very small leap to incorporate the same taste sensation into your next potato salad.
Achieving loaded baked potato salad perfection
Part of the joy of a loaded baked potato is the distinct flavors that each element brings to the party. So, it makes sense to do a cold version of this potato salad rather than mixing all of the ingredients while the potatoes are still warm, as you will end up with a bit of a muddled flavor mess. Since you are leaning into the creaminess factor, keep the fluffy angle going and use potatoes traditionally used for baked potatoes like Idaho or Russet. For the truest texture homage, bake the potatoes and then scoop them out of their skins. You could also boil the cubed potatoes, but save the roasting (which yields a crispier texture) for another day.
Once you've cooked your potatoes, set them aside to cool. A bit of apple cider vinegar drizzled over the fork-tender potatoes can add a flavorful boost here. Next up is the dressing. Crumbly bits of perfectly cooked bacon (a staple ingredient in celebrity chef Bobby Flay's potato salad game), chives (or scallions sliced pleasingly on the bias), shredded cheddar cheese, and a bit of sour cream for tang, all mixed into a hearty mayonnaise base will leave guests craving more. You might just start making this side dish to enjoy with a juicy, summer steak instead of the baked potato that inspired it.