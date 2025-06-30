How To Prep Skirt Steak For Juicy, Flavor-Packed Grilled Pinwheels

The steak pinwheel is an underrated — but undoubtedly impressive — dish to pull out at a cookout or barbecue. Delicious and visually stunning, yet deceptively simple to make, they're a great option to have in your back pocket when you feel like giving a fresh twist on a steak dinner, or want a simple and quick barbecue dish that's a surefire winner. They can be intimidating, though — and that often puts people off making them. But they really don't have to be! To find out more about the best way to prep them, we spoke to chef Christina Miros from Gordon Ramsay's "Next Level Chef" — she's just partnered with Pepsi as part of its Grilling Deserves Pepsi: BBQ Crashers summer campaign, so she knows a thing or two about grilling like a master.

"Steak pinwheels can seem more intimidating than they actually are," she told us. Choosing and prepping your meat correctly for this delicacy is key. She explained, "Flank steak or skirt steak are ideal cuts for pinwheels. Make sure it is about ½ inch thin; if your cut is thicker you can gently pound it out to even thickness." This step facilitates filling the pinwheel and rolling it up. "After filling, roll the steak tightly so everything is neatly tucked in," Miros said.

There are good reasons Miros prefers skirt or flank cuts for this feast. "Flank steak has a better shape for easy assembly," she said, "while skirt steak has more flavor and richness." When it comes to the choice between form and flavor, for Miros, it's an easy question: "I'm a flavor girl 100%, so for me, skirt steak is the ideal choice."