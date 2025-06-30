Why Dark Baking Chocolate Usually Costs More Than Milk Chocolate

Either you're a devoted chocolate-lover or you're not. There's no way to be on the fence about this cocoa-rich sweet treat. Those who know anything about baking with chocolate can confirm, a lick of chocolate can be a game-changer. The hard truth is, not all chocolates are made equal. Some come with a price tag that reminds you of this. Dark baking chocolate is usually more expensive than milk chocolate, for example, because of its cocoa content, quality, availability, and climate change.

Dark chocolate (including baking varieties) contains more cocoa content (all the ingredients included in the cocoa bean) than milk chocolate. This means it has a richer, more intense chocolate flavor. This quality flavor comes at a cost, though, since cocoa is not cheap. Milk chocolate typically contains anywhere between 10% and 50% cocoa content that's usually blended with milk solids, sugar, and an emulsifier. This mix is significantly cheaper than using natural cocoa beans, with artificial colors and flavorings used to make up the difference in cocoa. Dark chocolate has been treated as a delicacy throughout the ages (in Ecuador, the rarest dark chocolate is priced at an eye-watering amount of money). More recently, the cost of chocolate production has soared due to climate change. With dark baking chocolate depending much on cocoa beans, and milk chocolate depending more on sugar and milk, dark baking chocolate prices remain noticeably higher.