The Connecticut Grocery Chain With A Cultlike Following

The golden era of grocery stores and supermarkets are said to have happened in the 1950s. However, it goes without saying people will always have their preference of where to get their eggs and milk. With the industry spanning over a decade, you can expect that every state has its own unique grocery store that the locals love. In Connecticut, for example, that grocery store is Ferraro's Market, a simple grocery store that has remained the same since its debut that has collected a cultlike following.

It's easy to label Ferraro's as an outdated relic stuck in the past, but the grocer's blend of old school charm, customer-first approach, and meat department are reason enough for this food retailer to not change its ways. After all, the company prides itself on giving as much as possible to high-quality customer service — something it believes is becoming a lost art.

Moreover, the local food retailer offers a premium meat department using fresh seafood caught and brought in off the New York shores. Prepared meals are presented in display cases for quick eat options, and the store features a diverse menu ranging from eggplant Parmesan to Thai-style barbecue wings. With over 50 years in the industry, it's easy to understand why people continue to shop at this local grocery store.