The Connecticut Grocery Chain With A Cultlike Following
The golden era of grocery stores and supermarkets are said to have happened in the 1950s. However, it goes without saying people will always have their preference of where to get their eggs and milk. With the industry spanning over a decade, you can expect that every state has its own unique grocery store that the locals love. In Connecticut, for example, that grocery store is Ferraro's Market, a simple grocery store that has remained the same since its debut that has collected a cultlike following.
It's easy to label Ferraro's as an outdated relic stuck in the past, but the grocer's blend of old school charm, customer-first approach, and meat department are reason enough for this food retailer to not change its ways. After all, the company prides itself on giving as much as possible to high-quality customer service — something it believes is becoming a lost art.
Moreover, the local food retailer offers a premium meat department using fresh seafood caught and brought in off the New York shores. Prepared meals are presented in display cases for quick eat options, and the store features a diverse menu ranging from eggplant Parmesan to Thai-style barbecue wings. With over 50 years in the industry, it's easy to understand why people continue to shop at this local grocery store.
The history of the longstanding local grocery chain
Ferraro's Market opened in 1973, a time after supermarkets replaced several small shops. One of the owners, Salvatore Ferraro Sr., co-owned Mohawk Market and ran the meat department in 1953. However, throughout the 1960s, the way families shopped was changing, as was the nuclear family. The wife remained at home in a supporting role, tending to the house and kids while the husband went to work. During the '60s, the market was shifting with stay-at-home wives gaining employment, which resulted in retailers needing to adapt. To go from your local butcher to your local produce retailer soon became inconvenient for the everyday shopper — although it's a common modern day practice to get the lowest prices. That said, many opted for a more convenient one-stop-shop at the local supermarket.
Mohawk Market partnered with two other retailers, Rosner's Market and Gambardella Brothers, in hopes of meeting the convenience needs of customers while still providing quality service. Despite the recent partnership, Salvatore left four years later to pursue his own project with his wife Joan entering the food retailer business for themselves. The two found success and expanded their business, fine-tuning the building to meet the needs of the customers. Coming from old world charm that was local shops and retailers, Ferraro's brings together the convenience of supermarkets with the quality customer service experience of a local grocer.