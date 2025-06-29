Cleaning Burnt Pans Is A Breeze If You Use This Staple Sweetener

Cleaning dishes is what some would consider a necessary evil, especially when you're trying to scrub off food that's dried onto the pan. Fortunately, there are many methods to make this much easier, such as letting the pan soak overnight (that's how Ina Garten cleans her pots and pans). However, there's an unlikely sweetener that you can use to scrub away a burnt-up pan, and it's a little tiny cube made of sugar.

Simply put, the abrasive surface of sugar cubes makes them a great scrubber. While a sugar cube can never replace Scrub Daddy, it can be quite handy when you're in a pinch. To use this cleaning hack, you first apply a bit of water to your pan's burnt area. Bear in mind that sugar will dissolve in water, so you need to find the right balance. Sadly, there is no measured amount, and the hurdle of this hack is to figure out how wet the surface should be prior to scrubbing. However, less is best, and you can start with a splash. If you find your sugar cube is dissolving, pat the area dry and try again with less water. Also, you should keep several replacements close by as the sugar cube will inevitably break down from use.

Once you have the right balance between sugar cube and water, continue scrubbing away at the burnt residue until the pan is shining as it was intended. And if you're short on sugar cubes, you can always use baking soda and vinegar.