Cleaning Burnt Pans Is A Breeze If You Use This Staple Sweetener
Cleaning dishes is what some would consider a necessary evil, especially when you're trying to scrub off food that's dried onto the pan. Fortunately, there are many methods to make this much easier, such as letting the pan soak overnight (that's how Ina Garten cleans her pots and pans). However, there's an unlikely sweetener that you can use to scrub away a burnt-up pan, and it's a little tiny cube made of sugar.
Simply put, the abrasive surface of sugar cubes makes them a great scrubber. While a sugar cube can never replace Scrub Daddy, it can be quite handy when you're in a pinch. To use this cleaning hack, you first apply a bit of water to your pan's burnt area. Bear in mind that sugar will dissolve in water, so you need to find the right balance. Sadly, there is no measured amount, and the hurdle of this hack is to figure out how wet the surface should be prior to scrubbing. However, less is best, and you can start with a splash. If you find your sugar cube is dissolving, pat the area dry and try again with less water. Also, you should keep several replacements close by as the sugar cube will inevitably break down from use.
Once you have the right balance between sugar cube and water, continue scrubbing away at the burnt residue until the pan is shining as it was intended. And if you're short on sugar cubes, you can always use baking soda and vinegar.
The classic duo: baking soda and vinegar
While you should generally avoid cleaning your cabinets with baking soda and vinegar, your burnt pots and pans are another story. For this method, you're going to fill the pan up with equal parts water and vinegar. Turn your burner to high and wait while it comes to a boil. Once your water/vinegar mix is boiling, take your pan off the burner and add 2 tablespoons of baking soda. The mixture will begin to fizz. Essentially, the chemical reaction is lifting the burnt residue off of the surface of the pan.
After 15 minutes have passed, pour the liquid down the drain, and don't fret if there is still residue in the pan. If you pat the pan dry, you can use the aforementioned sugar scrub hack to remove it. Alternatively, you can simply add 2 tablespoons with several teaspoons of water to the pan. Then, fold some tin foil into a scrubber ball to remove the last of the burnt gunk.
This classic approach to cleaning is just one of many clever ways to clean your kitchen with baking soda. Regardless, there are many ways to clean and restore your burnt pans, and a sugar cube is one of the most simple.