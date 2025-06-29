The Tricks You Need For Buffalo Burgers That Don't Fall Apart While Cooking

Bison (often called buffalo in the United States, where the terms are used interchangeably) is a popular alternative to beef when making great tasting burgers. It's lean, flavorful, and healthy. If you aren't familiar with buffalo meat you might wonder whether there are tips for making burgers with it that don't fall apart on the grill. We asked Andrew Zimmern, TV personality, chef, and chairman of Intuitive Content, about how to cook buffalo burgers.

"Make sure the grind is fine, similar to beef burgers," says Zimmern. And don't over-handle the meat, he adds. "I make 4-6 oz balls and flatten right before grilling. Let the burger cook 60 percent of the time on the first side without touching it," Zimmern explains. He also suggested cooking buffalo burgers no more than medium rare since the meat is leaner and easier to overcook. The lower fat content is part of what makes it a very healthy alternative to beef. Additionally, it is high in protein, contains conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), a cancer-fighting fat, and is rich in beta-carotene, an important antioxidant.