Your Favorite Movie Theater Snack Totally Transforms The Coating Of Fried Chicken

Fried chicken is a long-standing cross-cultural culinary staple. It's incredibly versatile, hard to get wrong, and most importantly, very delicious no matter how it's made. In that same spirit, finding new ways to upgrade classic fried chicken isn't uncommon. One of the easiest ways to make it interesting involves swapping out the usual breading for an iconic movie snack — popcorn. This switch-out is incredibly simple and can, given its variety of flavors, not only work to enhance the chicken's profile, but also adapt the classic breaded fried chicken to specialized meal plans, such as a gluten-free diet.

To make the swap, you'll need enough popcorn to cover the chicken; typically, about four to eight cups should do the trick, depending on the chef's preference and the cut of meat. After adding the snacky coat, it can be fried in the pan with oil or butter, baked without it in the oven, or crisped in the air fryer. This recipe doesn't need to stick to the plain or buttered popcorn either. Coating the chicken with flavored popcorn can further upgrade it with a tantalizingly cheesy enhancement or incorporate the decadence of a salty caramel popcorn. Those wanting to up the ante on texture can add in panko flakes or a gluten-free flour for an extra-crispy coating.