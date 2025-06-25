Use A Mason Jar To Peel A Hard-Boiled Egg In Seconds

Boiled eggs are easily among the simplest yet most delicious meals you can make. All you have to do is place the eggs in a pot, cover them with water, and boil them for up to 10 minutes to get a perfect hard-boiled result. But then comes the real challenge — peeling them. To say the process is annoying would be an understatement. Thankfully, there are several hacks you can try to prevent the shells from stubbornly sticking to the shell membrane and giving you a headache.

One method you can attempt is effortlessly peeling hard-boiled eggs with the rolling technique. If that doesn't work, you can also grab some olive oil to try another trick for peeling hard-boiled eggs. Every home cook has a few more aces like these up their sleeve for tackling those clingy shells, including shaking the eggs inside a Mason jar. Even though it might sound a little strange, you'd be surprised by how effective the method is. It's really no rocket science — just give the wider end of the egg a light tap on the counter to crack it, grab a jar, pour in about 2 inches of water, and drop the egg inside. Once you've put the lid on, it's time to start shaking.