Grab Some Olive Oil To Try This Trick For Peeling Hard-Boiled Eggs

It is no secret that eggs are among the healthiest foods on the planet. Whether poached, scrambled, or boiled, they are incredibly tasty and you don't need to be a culinary guru to whip them up. Boiled eggs, in particular, are easy to prepare, making them the hero of culinary creations like creamy deviled eggs and Olivier salad. And when you're short on time and need a quick fix, they can be a delicious addition to any sandwich. But it's the peeling that often gives us headaches!

Peeling boiled eggs can be quite a hassle. And in case you're dealing with a batch of fresh eggs, you have just set yourself up for a challenge! This is because the whites have a more acidic pH than those of older eggs, causing them to stubbornly stick to the shell membrane. Meanwhile, leaving them in an ice bath for about 10 minutes or letting them rest in the fridge overnight might take up valuable time and patience. So, what to do?

Well, what if there was a hack that could solve all egg-peeling worries, guaranteeing that the shells would effortlessly come right off? Luckily, there's a very simple solution: Just add olive oil to the water before boiling and let it do its magic.