Grab Some Olive Oil To Try This Trick For Peeling Hard-Boiled Eggs
It is no secret that eggs are among the healthiest foods on the planet. Whether poached, scrambled, or boiled, they are incredibly tasty and you don't need to be a culinary guru to whip them up. Boiled eggs, in particular, are easy to prepare, making them the hero of culinary creations like creamy deviled eggs and Olivier salad. And when you're short on time and need a quick fix, they can be a delicious addition to any sandwich. But it's the peeling that often gives us headaches!
Peeling boiled eggs can be quite a hassle. And in case you're dealing with a batch of fresh eggs, you have just set yourself up for a challenge! This is because the whites have a more acidic pH than those of older eggs, causing them to stubbornly stick to the shell membrane. Meanwhile, leaving them in an ice bath for about 10 minutes or letting them rest in the fridge overnight might take up valuable time and patience. So, what to do?
Well, what if there was a hack that could solve all egg-peeling worries, guaranteeing that the shells would effortlessly come right off? Luckily, there's a very simple solution: Just add olive oil to the water before boiling and let it do its magic.
A tablespoon of oil does the trick
A tablespoon of olive oil can work wonders, ensuring your eggs come out smooth and easy to peel, free from those unappetizing lumps and ridges that leave you with pieces of what should be a perfectly boiled egg. This is because eggs are actually not as solid as they appear. Eggshells have approximately 17,000 pores, which allows air and moisture to easily pass through. This is where the oil penetrates the shell's outer layer, separating it from the membrane and creating a protective barrier between the shell and the egg white.
Once the cooking time has come to an end (3 minutes for soft-boiled, 6 minutes for medium-boiled, and 12 minutes for hard-boiled), cool the eggs under a stream of cold water to stop them from cooking further. Then, take a moment to enjoy a satisfying perfect peel and the taste of a smooth and intact egg, whether on its own or on the side of many dishes.