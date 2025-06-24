The Most Delicious Fats Are Also The Worst For Seasoning Cast Iron

There's something wonderful about the sizzle and the smoky, rich aroma of bacon grease in a cast iron skillet. And don't even get us started on the tropical sweetness of coconut oil. These fats might make some meals taste better, but they also happen to be not the best oils for seasoning your cast iron skillet. When we talk about seasoning a cast iron pan, we don't just mean flavor. In cast iron care, "seasoning" refers to the hard, protective layer that forms when oil is heated past its smoke point and polymerizes, bonding to the metal. This coating keeps your skillet nonstick and rust-resistant. Saturated fats like coconut oil have a lower smoke point and don't polymerize as effectively. That means they're more likely to leave behind a sticky, uneven residue that flakes over time, and that's not what you want. You want to reap the unique benefits of cooking with a cast iron.

You might get a short-term shine, but it won't hold up after a few rounds of cooking and washing. Worse, you could end up with a gummy layer that traps moisture and odors, basically the opposite of what you want in a good seasoning. And while it might seem logical to use the same fat you're already cooking with to build your skillet's seasoning, that logic doesn't hold up in practice. Flavor and function are two very different things when it comes to oil chemistry.