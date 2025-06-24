The Sneaky Way Some Kitchen Appliances Can Mess With Your Wi-Fi

It has happened to us in one way or another, losing access to the internet or getting disconnected from the Wi-Fi. We spend hours, frustrated, trouble shooting the problem, relentlessly resetting the modem, unplugging and plugging the power back in, hoping for it to turn on again. However, instead of berating the poor customer service agent attempting to help you, it's worth checking if your kitchen appliances are causing any issue — and it's not about the temperature your refrigerator is running at.

While you might not normally think your oven or refrigerator would cause an issue with your internet, the materials these appliances are made of can create unexpected hurdles. After all, when we first set up the internet in our homes, we're instructed to place it high up and close to a window. The reason being that brick walls, metals, and windows themselves can interfere with the signal. Mind you, these are just physical constraints; non-visible frequencies, such as your neighbor's Wi-Fi, can even affect the strength of your connection.

That said, your kitchen appliances are made of metal, which conducts electricity — meaning that electrical signals, such as your Wi-Fi, can be absorbed by the metal, weakening your connection. Moreover, your microwave oven can interfere as well, since it operates at the same frequency as Wi-Fi devices at 2.4 GHz. Its presence can lower your internet speed by 50% in some cases. However, understanding the basics of how Wi-Fi operates can save you from an annoying headache.