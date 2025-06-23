The Cooking Oil Mason Jar Hack That'll Make You Ditch The Original Bottles

Sometimes the best place to store cooking oil is its original bottle, but this isn't always the case. For instance, some retailers package their oil in clear plastic bottles with twist-off lids — this doesn't inspire confidence in the quality of certain oils. Olive, sesame, and nut oils can be extra sensitive to light, air, and heat, and proper storage protects them from these elements. Retailers putting these oils in clear plastic is a sign of cutting costs, so you'll want to take the extra step of fixing this mistake by transferring it to a better bottle.

Cooking oils come in green bottles for a good reason, which is why you should consider purchasing a colored Mason jar. Something like the Amber Mason Wide-Mouth or Vintage Rose Edition canning jars can block more UV than the clear varieties. It also helps to store these containers away from windows in a cool, shaded spot, stocking them in the cabinet or refrigerator for ultimate longevity.

A glass jar and resealable lid keep air and light away, and it's more practical for everyday use. The grooves on the jar give you a tight grip if you're holding it with wet hands, and it's much easier to clean spillage off the glass with a little bit of dish soap. Just remember to mark the expiration date somewhere on the jar so that you can gauge when it's going to spoil. Say goodbye to oily messes in the kitchen with this mess-free hack.