The Cooking Oil Mason Jar Hack That'll Make You Ditch The Original Bottles
Cooking oil is a non-negotiable kitchen staple for the rich flavor it adds to food. It's the key to sauteing vegetables, frying chicken, finishing salads, making vinaigrettes, and so much more. Whether you're using a high-heat peanut oil or a delicate finishing sesame oil, there are limitless ways to use these ingredients inside and outside the kitchen. However, there's a major drawback that some retailers haven't fixed: the package design.
Upgrade your cooking oil's packaging by transferring it to a Mason jar with a spout lid attachment. A resealable attachment like the Cruet Pour-Spout Silicone Insert on Amazon comes in a pack of two, and it's dishwasher-safe, so you can throw it in with the glass jar any time you need to switch out the oil. Resealable spouts prevent too much oil from dumping out at once, giving you much more motor control when pouring it into measuring cups or drizzling it over bread. A high-quality olive oil can be pricy, so you'll want to make this investment last a long time by putting it in the right container.
Some cooking oil packaging isn't so smooth
Sometimes the best place to store cooking oil is its original bottle, but this isn't always the case. For instance, some retailers package their oil in clear plastic bottles with twist-off lids — this doesn't inspire confidence in the quality of certain oils. Olive, sesame, and nut oils can be extra sensitive to light, air, and heat, and proper storage protects them from these elements. Retailers putting these oils in clear plastic is a sign of cutting costs, so you'll want to take the extra step of fixing this mistake by transferring it to a better bottle.
Cooking oils come in green bottles for a good reason, which is why you should consider purchasing a colored Mason jar. Something like the Amber Mason Wide-Mouth or Vintage Rose Edition canning jars can block more UV than the clear varieties. It also helps to store these containers away from windows in a cool, shaded spot, stocking them in the cabinet or refrigerator for ultimate longevity.
A glass jar and resealable lid keep air and light away, and it's more practical for everyday use. The grooves on the jar give you a tight grip if you're holding it with wet hands, and it's much easier to clean spillage off the glass with a little bit of dish soap. Just remember to mark the expiration date somewhere on the jar so that you can gauge when it's going to spoil. Say goodbye to oily messes in the kitchen with this mess-free hack.