Popcorn Is The Ultimate Soup Garnish You've Been Overlooking

We humans are an innovative bunch. We're the only species on earth that farms or cooks, and we're responsible for things like the strange foods eaten during the Great Depression, demonstrating our ingenuity and creativity. Two fascinating but often overlooked discoveries include popcorn and soup, which are practically as old as farming and cooking, respectively. Popcorn has been a household snack in the United States since the 1890s, and soup-making is an age-old method of combining ordinary ingredients to create an easy, nourishing meal.

At first, it may seem odd to combine the two, but it actually makes sense. Most modern recipes suggest topping popcorn with interesting seasoning blends — such as cheddar cheese powder, a dash of spice, or umami rich furikake — that might also go into soup, so both foods pair well with similar flavor profiles. Additionally, we know that soup is 10 times more delicious with a crunchy, salty garnish, which makes adding some crisp, airy popcorn the next logical step.

There are also a handful of advantages to using popcorn as a soup garnish in lieu of crackers or even tortilla chips, the first being that it's a little unusual and adds novelty to your meal, which may be especially appealing to picky little ones. The second is that it's delicious — popcorn has a nutty aroma and flavor that brings complexity to broths and bisques. It also adds a chewy texture to velvety soups, and additional nuance to chili and stew.