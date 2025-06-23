How A 1930s Gas Station Became Arizona's Quirkiest Burger Joint
Gas station food is far from being anyone's cup of tea, but luckily, Big Earl's Greasy Eats has transformed into what is now known as a beloved burger joint in Cave Creek, Arizona. However, it did have its start as a gas station in the '30s and operated until 2002. After the shift in focus to food, it slowly captured the hearts (and stomachs) of the locals, making it well-known for its breakfast menu. Come 2012, though, the owner had the desire to sell the place — and not just to anyone. She wanted to sell it to Brooke Dallas, an employee who was 24 years old at that time. After years of hard work, Dallas was able to buy the burger joint at the young age of 26. And she certainly had a vision. The place maintained its art deco interiors, bringing a nostalgic touch and an interesting, elegant contrast to the homey meals. Aside from the aesthetic allure, families love Big Earl's for the variety of activities it offers.
The lovely, well-shaded patio is perfect on a beautiful, sunny day, where you can watch cars drive by. Meanwhile, its spacious backyard has transformed into a lively communal space. What used to be a sand volleyball court has become a recreation area where people can play games. The best part comes every Saturday, when you can watch movies while indulging in Big Earl's menu favorites.
The chart-toppers at Big Earl's Greasy Eats
Big Earl's Greasy Eats opens as early as 7 a.m., making it popular among early birds. The chicken fried steak and eggs is well-revered by Cave Creek locals, and it comes with deep-fried Angus steak bathed generously in buttermilk batter, resulting in juicy and tender meat. A drizzle of its homemade sausage gravy is placed on top, which you'll love for its creaminess. And of course, you haven't truly been to Big Earl's without trying the cowboy breakfast burrito. Complete with hearty flavors of sausage, bacon, and eggs, you don't want to skip it.
Beyond the well-loved breakfast favorites, the big kahuna chicken sandwich is also worth all the praise. It has an interesting tangy touch from the grilled pineapple and an umami-rich goodness from the teriyaki mayo. While adding pineapple to pizza is controversial, Big Earl's chicken sandwich proves that it has a place in savory dishes. As a big, spirited cherry on top, there's a separate menu for boozy milkshakes. It's perfect for every grown-up who wants to feel like a kid again, along with the surge of sugar rush — but with a spirited kick.