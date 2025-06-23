How A 1930s Gas Station Became Arizona's Quirkiest Burger Joint

Gas station food is far from being anyone's cup of tea, but luckily, Big Earl's Greasy Eats has transformed into what is now known as a beloved burger joint in Cave Creek, Arizona. However, it did have its start as a gas station in the '30s and operated until 2002. After the shift in focus to food, it slowly captured the hearts (and stomachs) of the locals, making it well-known for its breakfast menu. Come 2012, though, the owner had the desire to sell the place — and not just to anyone. She wanted to sell it to Brooke Dallas, an employee who was 24 years old at that time. After years of hard work, Dallas was able to buy the burger joint at the young age of 26. And she certainly had a vision. The place maintained its art deco interiors, bringing a nostalgic touch and an interesting, elegant contrast to the homey meals. Aside from the aesthetic allure, families love Big Earl's for the variety of activities it offers.

The lovely, well-shaded patio is perfect on a beautiful, sunny day, where you can watch cars drive by. Meanwhile, its spacious backyard has transformed into a lively communal space. What used to be a sand volleyball court has become a recreation area where people can play games. The best part comes every Saturday, when you can watch movies while indulging in Big Earl's menu favorites.