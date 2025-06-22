Kneading Vs Mixing: What's The Difference Between These Methods?

Two commonly used baking techniques you may be familiar with are kneading and mixing. Though, it is not always common knowledge how exactly each should be utilized when it comes to dough-making specifically. Mixing often precludes kneading, but the process of either can be quite tedious to master — making it important to pay mind to your recipe's particular requirements. Baking is generally quite scientific, so it makes sense that mixing and kneading often exist as a step-by-step process toward a larger recipe. Either are quite similar in that they are temperamental and require attention to detail, and both kneading and mixing can be prone to disastrous results if the process is overdone. Whether it's a pizza dough or an intricately scored sourdough loaf — you'll need to make note of the contrasts between these dough making steps.

The two are ultimately related but entirely different. The chemical steps which instigate bread-making begin with the mixing step, as this creates the opportunity for flour and water to join forces, kickstarting the beginning of the gluten-forming process. Kneading ensures the thorough integration of all necessary components, primarily flour, yeast, and water — which create an environment for gluten to form. This happens by physically manipulating the dough with your hands, allowing these complex glutenous webs to form tangible networks which directly affect the quality of your dough once baked.