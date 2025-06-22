Are Potato Nails A Hack For Cutting Down The Time It Takes To Make A Baked Potato?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're juggling a busy evening and just want dinner to be simple, baked potatoes are a side dish to consider. And while there are many ways to upgrade basic baked potatoes, the time it takes to cook is not so convenient. A standard baked potato can take close to an hour in the oven, and even longer if you're cooking multiple or extra-large ones. However, that's where this viral little hack comes in, which involves the use of potato nails. Yes, we're talking about metal spikes for your spuds. It might sound like overkill, but the idea is that inserting these nails into a raw potato speeds up cooking time by conducting heat straight to the center of the potato. Sounds clever, right? We found that using potato nails can shave off 10 to 15 minutes of baking time. That may not sound dramatic, but when you're hungry, every minute counts.

When compared side-by-side, the nail-stabbed potatoes didn't just cook faster; they had a slightly better texture (but only slightly). The flesh was a little bit fluffier, since the metal helps distribute heat from the inside out, while the oven still crisps the skin from the outside in. Potato nails themselves are simple too: metal rods, usually stainless steel or aluminum, that are stuck lengthwise through the center of the potato.