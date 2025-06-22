Are Potato Nails A Hack For Cutting Down The Time It Takes To Make A Baked Potato?
When you're juggling a busy evening and just want dinner to be simple, baked potatoes are a side dish to consider. And while there are many ways to upgrade basic baked potatoes, the time it takes to cook is not so convenient. A standard baked potato can take close to an hour in the oven, and even longer if you're cooking multiple or extra-large ones. However, that's where this viral little hack comes in, which involves the use of potato nails. Yes, we're talking about metal spikes for your spuds. It might sound like overkill, but the idea is that inserting these nails into a raw potato speeds up cooking time by conducting heat straight to the center of the potato. Sounds clever, right? We found that using potato nails can shave off 10 to 15 minutes of baking time. That may not sound dramatic, but when you're hungry, every minute counts.
When compared side-by-side, the nail-stabbed potatoes didn't just cook faster; they had a slightly better texture (but only slightly). The flesh was a little bit fluffier, since the metal helps distribute heat from the inside out, while the oven still crisps the skin from the outside in. Potato nails themselves are simple too: metal rods, usually stainless steel or aluminum, that are stuck lengthwise through the center of the potato.
A durable, afforable hack that works
While potato nails get the job done, should you actually go out and buy a set? If you're someone who regularly bakes potatoes in the oven and wants to avoid the microwave, it's not a bad idea. Cooking a potato in the microwave might be quicker, but they never quite get that crispy, golden skin that the oven delivers. Potato nails strike a good balance. They help speed things up and preserve texture and flavor. They're also reusable, dishwasher-safe, and about as low-effort as kitchen tools get.
Some sets come with wide heads or rings for easy handling, and you can even find ones specifically labeled "potato baking nails" online. Most sets won't set you back more than $10 (such as with the Kitchen Tools Aluminum Baked Potato Nails), and these fancier Weber Original Potato Nails still only cost $17. Simply stick them in, bake like normal, and you're done. Altogether, these nails are a small, but worthwhile, upgrade if baked potatoes are part of your regular meal lineup. Of course, if you're only making a baked potato once in a blue moon, you're probably fine without the nails. But for potato lovers, especially the oven-roasting purists who care about getting that perfect blend of crispy skin and soft center, this hack is one that delivers. It's not magic, and it won't cut your time in half, but it does work in saving at least some time. If you're tired of waiting a whole hour for your taters to be done, potato nails might just be a useful kitchen tool you've probably never heard of.