Martha Stewart's Unexpectedly Delightful Addition To Her Favorite Moroccan Lamb Tagine

Tagines are a staple in North African cuisine, and in Morocco especially, a flavorful lamb tagine is one of the most popular dishes to grace the dinner table. Full of sweet and savory spices, this slow-cooked dish is a testament to that highly seasoned touch that Moroccan cuisine is known for. Whether you're new to the world of tagines or ready to make your own tagine dish (with or without the tagine pot), your first bite of lamb tagine will probably leave you curious about more ways to experiment and enjoy the dish again.

It's no secret that Moroccan food is one of Martha Stewart's favorite cuisines, as she spotlighted some of her favorite dishes from the cuisine in a Reddit "ask me anything" post. Her love for lamb tagine in particular even led her to create her own version of this traditional recipe, adding in a sweet and creamy twist: butternut squash. Even while juicy by itself, lamb tagine gets a flavor upgrade with the unlikely addition of this versatile winter vegetable.

Surprisingly, Stewart tends to prefer simple and comforting dishes over complex ones (she's a fan of the occasional late-night New York-style hot dog just like the rest of us). However, the inclusion of butternut squash is about making an already luscious dish even more indulgent.

While not super typical of lamb tagine, Martha Stewart's use of diced butternut squash brings out its natural sweetness and buttery texture. Butternut squash is a vegetable that is cherished in Moroccan cooking and so complements the culture and culinary tradition. Her recipe calls for the butternut squash to be added towards the end of the cooking process to join the lamb in the last 30 minutes to soak up flavor and reach its optimal yumminess.