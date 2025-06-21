Did Aldi Change The Ingredients In Its Whipped Dairy Topping?

Aldi is beloved for its low-priced offerings, but lately, the discount supermarket has alienated a portion of its regular customers with changes to some crowd-favorite offerings. Aldi shoppers were unhappy when the chain changed its organic ketchup recipe, which is understandable. When someone is used to the specific taste of a product or brand, change can be quite frustrating, especially because the older version — the one they're used to — is generally taken out of rotation and not available anymore. The problem is compounded if it's a budget item, since shoppers find it even more difficult to find a substitute that tastes the same and fits their budget. As one of America's cheapest grocery store chains, Aldi, therefore, faced significant backlash when it switched up the recipe for one of its whipped dairy topping products.

On a Reddit thread where comments quickly snowballed, one buyer compared two cans of Aldi's Friendly Farms Extra Creamy Dairy Whipped Topping. Both cans were almost identical, except for a few small (but significant) changes in the ingredients. Heavy cream seems to have been replaced with regular cream. More importantly, sugar has been replaced with corn syrup and high fructose corn syrup (HFCS). While HFCS is nearly identical to regular sugar in terms of health outcomes, the former is often criticised for being a cheap sugar substitute that doesn't taste as good. Some buyers who noticed this substitution in Aldi's Extra Creamy Whipped Topping stopped purchasing the product, and even considered returning it under the supermarket's Twice as Nice Guarantee that allows buyers to return food products they aren't satisfied with.