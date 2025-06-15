Ever Wanted To Eat In A Cave? This Restaurant In Arkansas Is For You

Flame-grilled steak meets a natural spring at an Arkansas restaurant where you can get a good story, a great drink, and enjoy wine on tap in a limestone cave bar. It's named Grotto. Upstairs is a dining room where the smell of a wood-fueled grill infuses the air and sunlight streams through the windows. A short walk downstairs is a wine bar built into a natural limestone cave, complete with a natural spring flowing nearby.

Grotto is one of those hidden gem restaurants, a place that's as much of an experience as it is an eatery. You walk in through the doors of a historic building in downtown Eureka Springs, right in the middle of other shops, hotels, and grocery stores. Like much of the other architecture in town, the building that houses Grotto is made from stone. It's also built right over one of the more than 60 natural springs in city limits –- that's the spring that makes the bar atmosphere (and the rest of the restaurant) so captivating.