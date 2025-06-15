Ina Garten's Preferred Coffee Comes From This High-End Brand In NYC
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Buying an iced latte from your favorite coffee shop is always a great treat — but with prices going up everywhere, we don't blame you if you're moving toward making your daily coffee a DIY activity to save some cash. There are dozens of ways you can modify and personalize an at-home coffee bar setup, but one of the most important decisions you make is which coffee beans to buy. If you're looking for some guidance in that realm, look no further, because American chef and author Ina Garten has a recommendation for you straight from New York City: her personal favorite high-end coffee brand, Dallis Brothers.
Apart from Garten's endorsement, which she gave in a Bon Appétit interview, there are other signs pointing to the fact that this company is doing something right — namely, the fact that Dallis Brothers has been brewing coffee in the heart of Queens for more than 100 years. The company roasts Colombian and Brazilian beans that are used in cafes and restaurants throughout New York, and, lucky for you, it ships nationwide. And even though the brand is well-respected by coffee-lovers — and Ina Garten, of course — its price point doesn't wildly exceed the average for specialty coffee beans. You can score a 12-ounce bag of Dallis Bros. Red Den Blend for $15 or the New York Espresso Blend for $16 on Amazon.
What makes these beans Garten-worthy?
Let's talk about what makes these beans stand out. For one thing, the Dallis Bros. website notes that its process involves small batches. Small-batch roasting enables more control over the process, making it easier to achieve interesting flavors with small adjustments in roasting temperature and timing. It's also more reliable when it comes to consistency throughout a batch of beans. In addition to flavor, Dallis Bros. also values ethical and sustainable practices, working to build direct relationships with coffee farms and choosing to partner with farmers who are exploring climate-smart growing practices and moving toward better labor practices for farmworkers.
The other thing that makes Dallis Brothers the perfect choice for Ina? The company offers pre-ground beans, slotting easily into her morning routine — or should we say, Ina Garten's husband's coffee routine, since Jeffrey reportedly carries the role of caffeine preparation for the couple. You might think Ina would go for an equally artisan coffee preparation method, but apparently, good quality beans are all she needs: From there, Jeffrey adds a scoop to a Braun Aromaster Coffee Maker along with water, pushes start, and sits back to wait for the perfect cup to brew. Add a bowl of oatmeal, and you've got the full meal Ina Garten eats for breakfast every day. Enjoy!