Ina Garten's Preferred Coffee Comes From This High-End Brand In NYC

Buying an iced latte from your favorite coffee shop is always a great treat — but with prices going up everywhere, we don't blame you if you're moving toward making your daily coffee a DIY activity to save some cash. There are dozens of ways you can modify and personalize an at-home coffee bar setup, but one of the most important decisions you make is which coffee beans to buy. If you're looking for some guidance in that realm, look no further, because American chef and author Ina Garten has a recommendation for you straight from New York City: her personal favorite high-end coffee brand, Dallis Brothers.

Apart from Garten's endorsement, which she gave in a Bon Appétit interview, there are other signs pointing to the fact that this company is doing something right — namely, the fact that Dallis Brothers has been brewing coffee in the heart of Queens for more than 100 years. The company roasts Colombian and Brazilian beans that are used in cafes and restaurants throughout New York, and, lucky for you, it ships nationwide. And even though the brand is well-respected by coffee-lovers — and Ina Garten, of course — its price point doesn't wildly exceed the average for specialty coffee beans. You can score a 12-ounce bag of Dallis Bros. Red Den Blend for $15 or the New York Espresso Blend for $16 on Amazon.