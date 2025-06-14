The Simple Fixes That Prevent Tuna Patties From Falling Apart
Sometimes, the simplest meals are the most satisfying, like the humble tuna patty. When they're made well (with a golden crispy outside and a tender, savory inside), they can make magic happen with just a few ingredients and an everyday can of fish. But if you've ever made tuna patties at home, you know that getting the cakes to stick together is not as easy as making a tuna sandwich. Chances are there's an easy fix, however, so we reached out to Katie Lee Biegel, the Culinary Curator of Seattle's iconic Fulton Fish Market, for a few simple fixes for keeping tuna patties from falling apart.
Perhaps the most important part of keeping a patty in one piece isn't the tuna itself but the other ingredients that bind everything in place. Biegel said, "In order to hold the patties together, a binder is needed like a lightly beaten egg, and I like to add a spoonful of mayonnaise, plus breadcrumbs."
Temperature, said Biegel, also helps. "Refrigerate for about 30 minutes, and this will also help keep them together." The cold temperature solidifies the fat in the fish and the eggs, so when they hit the hot pan, they'll be less likely to spread out.
Tuna quality and cooking methods matter
Binders aren't the only things keeping tuna patties together, of course. First, choose a good brand of tuna (if you're unsure, check out our official ranking of tuna brands). There are different types of canned tuna, but choose one with a firm texture like albacore. Second, don't make the patties with large chunks of fish. Katie Lee Biegel recommends finely chopping the tuna or using a food processor. Once you have it broken down, you can add herbs, seasonings, and, of course, the bindings.
When it's time to cook your patties, pan-fry them, like in our recipe for Spanish-inspired tuna patties, or use a griddle to get a good sear on both sides. High heat will also keep the meat from sticking to the pan, which can tear even the best-made patties to shreds. Biegel likes to use a cast iron griddle on the grill, saying, "They are less likely to stick on the cast iron, but still get the flavor that only comes from the grill."