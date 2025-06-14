The Simple Fixes That Prevent Tuna Patties From Falling Apart

Sometimes, the simplest meals are the most satisfying, like the humble tuna patty. When they're made well (with a golden crispy outside and a tender, savory inside), they can make magic happen with just a few ingredients and an everyday can of fish. But if you've ever made tuna patties at home, you know that getting the cakes to stick together is not as easy as making a tuna sandwich. Chances are there's an easy fix, however, so we reached out to Katie Lee Biegel, the Culinary Curator of Seattle's iconic Fulton Fish Market, for a few simple fixes for keeping tuna patties from falling apart.

Perhaps the most important part of keeping a patty in one piece isn't the tuna itself but the other ingredients that bind everything in place. Biegel said, "In order to hold the patties together, a binder is needed like a lightly beaten egg, and I like to add a spoonful of mayonnaise, plus breadcrumbs."

Temperature, said Biegel, also helps. "Refrigerate for about 30 minutes, and this will also help keep them together." The cold temperature solidifies the fat in the fish and the eggs, so when they hit the hot pan, they'll be less likely to spread out.