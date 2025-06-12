How To Turn Leftover Evaporated Milk Into Regular Milk

There's a reason you should always keep evaporated milk in your pantry. It's essential to homemade favorites like magic cookie bars, plus, it offers a clever, inexpensive way to stock up on shelf-stable milk you can use in an emergency. But this knowledge can be useful outside emergency situations, as well.

Evaporated milk is just ordinary milk with much of the water cooked out of it, so it's fairly easy to dilute it with a bit of water and use it just like milk from the carton. That means that instead of throwing away leftover evaporated milk, you can simply mix it with an equal amount of water and enjoy it over cereal, in your coffee, or in hot cocoa. So if you have a quarter cup of evaporated milk left over, mix it with a quarter cup of water. Once mixed, store it in an airtight container in your refrigerator, just as you would regular milk.