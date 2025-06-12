The Sneaky Buc-Ee's Refill Hack That's Definitely Worth Trying
Gas station chain Buc-ee's has gained something of a cult following of devotees. Among the many treats you can grab at the convenience store, Buc-ee's obviously boasts a wide range of drinks at its soda fountain. Naturally, many travelers are going to want to get a refill when they make their next Buc-ee's stop. It turns out that you can do so pretty easily.
In a video from the Facebook account HealthyJunkFood, a man showed viewers that they can get virtually any container refilled with a drink for just $0.69. "That's right! Buc-ee's offers refills for only $0.69!" he declared, while showing off his large KFC drink container. "But what they don't tell you is that you can refill it in any container as long as it is deemed sanitary to drink out of."
The video then cut to a clip of someone who was presumably a Buc-ee's employee telling the man that he could only use the container for a refill if it could be washed. "This is totally washable," he said of the KFC container.
He even went so far as to suggest that you purchase one of Buc-ee's gallon-sized water jugs (which cost $1.59 at his store location), pour the water out in the parking lot, and then refill it with the beverage of your choice at the soda fountain, all for just $0.69.
This is a great hack, but it doesn't work for every drink container
While the Facebook video made it sound like this refill hack could be used in nearly any situation, it does have limitations. An anonymous TikTok user made a video of his own arguing that you could refill a cup of absolutely any size for just $1.19. It's not clear if this slightly higher price was location-specific, or due to the fact that the man was talking about a much larger drink container.
Wanting to put what Buc-ee's employees told him to the test, he naturally came back with a giant model of a Buc-ee's styrofoam soda cup that was almost as big as he was and attempted to fill it with Arizona iced tea. An employee, who was possibly a manager, approached him and put a stop to that.
"I can't have you doing that here," he said. "It needs to be a cup." Despite the TikToker's argument that he was in fact using a cup, the employee wasn't having any of it. He had the man pay his $1.19 and leave, where the police were waiting for him outside.
If you actually purchase a regular fountain drink at Buc-ee's, it can range from $1.00 for a small to $2.99 for a jumbo. If you can get this hack to work, you're getting quite the deal.