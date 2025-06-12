The Sneaky Buc-Ee's Refill Hack That's Definitely Worth Trying

Gas station chain Buc-ee's has gained something of a cult following of devotees. Among the many treats you can grab at the convenience store, Buc-ee's obviously boasts a wide range of drinks at its soda fountain. Naturally, many travelers are going to want to get a refill when they make their next Buc-ee's stop. It turns out that you can do so pretty easily.

In a video from the Facebook account HealthyJunkFood, a man showed viewers that they can get virtually any container refilled with a drink for just $0.69. "That's right! Buc-ee's offers refills for only $0.69!" he declared, while showing off his large KFC drink container. "But what they don't tell you is that you can refill it in any container as long as it is deemed sanitary to drink out of."

The video then cut to a clip of someone who was presumably a Buc-ee's employee telling the man that he could only use the container for a refill if it could be washed. "This is totally washable," he said of the KFC container.

He even went so far as to suggest that you purchase one of Buc-ee's gallon-sized water jugs (which cost $1.59 at his store location), pour the water out in the parking lot, and then refill it with the beverage of your choice at the soda fountain, all for just $0.69.