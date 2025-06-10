The Secret Menu Fries You Never Thought To Order At Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is famous for its selection of grilled steaks and other iconic signature items like the Bloomin' Onion. While these have all helped to install a strong fanbase for the Aussie-inspired restaurant chain, returning patrons may eventually leave desiring more from their Outback experience. In fact, it may surprise you to learn that a secret menu lurks within the pages of what's already offered by Outback Steakhouse. Among the offerings are a selection of secret items, specifically in this case, Aussie chili cheese fries. This item requires some assembly, similar to many other food hacks like ordering from McDonald's secret menu. However, the resulting dish is a delicious combination of two of Outback's best appetizers.

Executing this secret item requires ordering and combining Outback's Aussie Cheese Fries with the Tasmanian Chili. Separately, the fries often rely on ranch dressing for more taste impact, and the chili can be underwhelming. But, when teamed together, they offer a completely new dish showcasing the best of both items. What the chili lacks in heartiness, the Aussie Fries' potatoes and bacon pick up the slack, turning the two complementary dishes into one full of deeper complexities. Certainly, the reward is clear as the sweet and savory notes of the two items collide to create an explosive flavor profile. Additionally, the shreds of bacon team up with the chili's steak and the cheese-smothered french fries for a multi-textural experience.