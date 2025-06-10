The Secret Menu Fries You Never Thought To Order At Outback Steakhouse
Outback Steakhouse is famous for its selection of grilled steaks and other iconic signature items like the Bloomin' Onion. While these have all helped to install a strong fanbase for the Aussie-inspired restaurant chain, returning patrons may eventually leave desiring more from their Outback experience. In fact, it may surprise you to learn that a secret menu lurks within the pages of what's already offered by Outback Steakhouse. Among the offerings are a selection of secret items, specifically in this case, Aussie chili cheese fries. This item requires some assembly, similar to many other food hacks like ordering from McDonald's secret menu. However, the resulting dish is a delicious combination of two of Outback's best appetizers.
Executing this secret item requires ordering and combining Outback's Aussie Cheese Fries with the Tasmanian Chili. Separately, the fries often rely on ranch dressing for more taste impact, and the chili can be underwhelming. But, when teamed together, they offer a completely new dish showcasing the best of both items. What the chili lacks in heartiness, the Aussie Fries' potatoes and bacon pick up the slack, turning the two complementary dishes into one full of deeper complexities. Certainly, the reward is clear as the sweet and savory notes of the two items collide to create an explosive flavor profile. Additionally, the shreds of bacon team up with the chili's steak and the cheese-smothered french fries for a multi-textural experience.
Outback's chili cheese fries hack can be teamed with other items from its secret menu
Notably, building your own Aussie chili cheese fries isn't the only secret menu option from Outback Steakhouse. It's also not the only decadent combination for the Tasmanian Chili and Aussie Cheese Fries either. These versatile menu items can easily be teamed with a few others, like the Outback Burger. Here, topping the cheeseburger patty with the Tasmanian Chili results in a sumptuously meaty chili cheeseburger. The same can also be done with Outback's Dressed Baked Potato, while those nostalgic for the Outback Steakhouse of yore can travel via their tastebuds with the Loaded Bloomin' Onion hack.
This limited-time seasonal appetizer first appeared as part of Outback's Big Aussie menu. Those craving this item can recreate it by topping the Bloomin' Onion with the Aussie Cheese Fries. Either way, the Aussie chili cheese fries are definitely a must-try hack from Outback's secret menu. While you have to pay for two appetizers, it's worth the price. Request layered cheese fries for optimum cheesiness.
And, of course, there's always the option to go the homemade route too. An easy way to do this would be to top your favorite frozen fries with canned chili and cheese and then opt to either air fry them or heat your loaded cheese fries on a griddle.