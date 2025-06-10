Don't Make This Simple Mistake Before Rushing Out The Door To Grocery Shop
By the time we finally admit it's time to head to the grocery store, we're probably already down to a lone can of beans. But before you rush off to grab everything on your list, there's probably one step you're skipping that can make or break your kitchen experience: Make sure you've actually taken a good look inside your fridge first. It sounds like an obvious step, but this is one people often miss.
Taking stock of what's inside your fridge might remind you of an essential item you've left off your list, and prevent you from having to slink back to the store before you're ready. You can clean out what's left in your fridge by making a pasta salad before things expire, and throw away food you didn't realize had gone bad. This all gives you a fresh picture of how much room is really left on your shelves. If you overbuy, you'll have to deal with leaning towers of food, which makes time spent in the kitchen stressful. You won't be able to find what you need, or you'll spill it all on the floor before you've had a taste.
To avoid the stress, do one last thing before you jump in the car: organize your refrigerator. Once you get back home with your groceries, you'll be grateful to have the space ready to use. Instead of shuffling things around hurriedly, leading to more disorganization, you can easily slide each item into a designated slot until your fridge is neatly stocked.
The best way to organize your refrigerator
Your fridge space is all yours, so organize it in a way that makes sense to you. Still, some techniques are more intuitive than others. For example, to reduce food waste, many professional chefs choose to organize refrigerators with food safety in mind. They leave food that needs to cook at high temperatures, such as raw meat, on the lowest shelves. Food that doesn't need to be cooked on high, or cooked at all, such as leftovers or drinks, goes on top. This way, if any food from a higher shelf leaks, it's not a food safety problem, as the food on the bottom needs to be cooked at a high temp anyway.
To organize your fridge this way, keep your ready-to-eat foods and drinks stored on the top shelf. (And leave dairy products in the back to ensure they stay cold.) In the middle shelves, keep food you can cook fast, such as eggs, meals with vegetables, and leftovers. On the bottom shelf, store your raw meat. Fresh fruits and vegetables can live separately in the crisper drawers. Finally, store any extra additions, such as toppings and condiments, on the fridge door for easy access.
This is one way to organize your refrigerator to ensure you have space for everything on your list. Still, every fridge is unique, so experiment with storage techniques to find what works best for you. As long as you avoid some common storage mistakes that might ruin your food, you'll be good to go.