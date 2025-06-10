Don't Make This Simple Mistake Before Rushing Out The Door To Grocery Shop

By the time we finally admit it's time to head to the grocery store, we're probably already down to a lone can of beans. But before you rush off to grab everything on your list, there's probably one step you're skipping that can make or break your kitchen experience: Make sure you've actually taken a good look inside your fridge first. It sounds like an obvious step, but this is one people often miss.

Taking stock of what's inside your fridge might remind you of an essential item you've left off your list, and prevent you from having to slink back to the store before you're ready. You can clean out what's left in your fridge by making a pasta salad before things expire, and throw away food you didn't realize had gone bad. This all gives you a fresh picture of how much room is really left on your shelves. If you overbuy, you'll have to deal with leaning towers of food, which makes time spent in the kitchen stressful. You won't be able to find what you need, or you'll spill it all on the floor before you've had a taste.

To avoid the stress, do one last thing before you jump in the car: organize your refrigerator. Once you get back home with your groceries, you'll be grateful to have the space ready to use. Instead of shuffling things around hurriedly, leading to more disorganization, you can easily slide each item into a designated slot until your fridge is neatly stocked.