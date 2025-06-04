No One Buys This Vintage Canned Pork Product Anymore (And We Probably Know Why)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Since it received its very first patent in 1810, the humble can has preserved some unusual foods within its aluminum bowels. Even today, you can find canned cheeseburgers and brown bread, smoked rattlesnake and alligator filet, haggis and pigeon, among many other tinned delicacies. And if you scour enough grocery store shelves, you might also find a can of brains.

No, this isn't a meal intended for on-the-go zombies or child-psyche-scarring Indiana Jones villains who only have time for store-bought sacrifices. Animal brains have actually appeared on tables throughout history and across many cultures. The Romans served calf brain stuffing and pig brain souffle at feasts, and raw monkey brains were on the menu for banquets in Imperial China. The 4th-century cookbook, "Apicius," recorded recipes for rose-flavored brain pudding and brain sausage, and cookbooks throughout the centuries have followed suit with their own mind-full meals.

In the United States, though, animal brains have sharply declined in popularity since the 1950s. These days, there's only one company left in the country that still makes canned brains. Rose has been serving its canned pork brain in milk gravy (a common practice for liver, too) for several generations, and it outlasted Kelly's and Armour to dominate the cerebral consumption market. Occasionally, you'll find fresh brain on fine dining menus, but the meat is surprisingly rare in the U.S. for a commodity that was once so ingrained in the global culinary consciousness. Its domestic decline wasn't without reason, though — a few scientific discoveries contributed to the fall.