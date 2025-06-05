The Only Upgrade You Need For The Absolute Best Frozen Taquitos

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Frozen taquitos are already an elite snack. They're quick, crunchy, and, in a pinch, tranformable into enchiladas. If you're looking to take regular taquitos to the next level, there's one simple upgrade that gets the job done: Toss them in a buttery hot sauce blend, just the way you would some Buffalo wings.

Taquitos already contain delicious meaty filling and have a crispy exterior. They're just missing that extra flavor kick. Dunking them in melted butter and hot sauce after baking gives them that addictive, tangy coating typically reserved for wings, and it's ridiculously good. Here's what you do: Air-fry or bake your frozen taquitos just the same as you always do. While they're crisping up, melt 1 to 2 tablespoons of butter and add in your favorite hot sauce (Frank's RedHot is a winner, but use whatever you prefer). Once your taquitos are crispy and hot, toss them in the sauce while they're still warm, coating them evenly. You end up with elevated taquitos that are mildly spicy, mildly rich, and so much more flavorful. The butter absorbs the heat, and the hot sauce permeates the shell just enough to provide a zesty kick without getting mushy. It's the kind of extra work that turns a freezer snack into something you'd welcome at a party, and the crunchy first bite is all the reward you need.