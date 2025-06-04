You Can Totally Turn Your Favorite Hard Candies Into Light And Airy Cotton Candy. Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's very little you can do with leftover hard candy besides eat it, but like most other sugary treats, there's more than meets the eye — especially with just a little bit of childlike wonder. Those Jolly Ranchers, Life Savers, butterscotch discs, or other types of candy sitting in your pantry can actually transform into something totally different: cotton candy (or fairy floss, as it was once affectionately called), that fluffy, cloud-like treat you usually only find at carnivals. All you need is a cotton candy machine (and the knowledge of how to use it) plus a little imagination.

Cotton candy machines turn melted sugar around so fast that it sprays out in threads. These threads harden in the air and form those stringy, addictive strands we all adore. Usually, that sugar is plain old granulated sugar. But as it turns out, you can do the same thing with disintegrated hard candy. Why? Because at the end of the day, hard candy is really just flavoring and sugar that's been boiled to a high temperature and then hardened. If you break it down into a powder, you're essentially reversing the process, making it easy for the machine to melt and spin it back out again as cotton candy.