A Handy Guide To When To Open Vs Close The Vent On Your Grill

If you're new to the grilling world, you may be surprised to learn that those little vents on the top, bottom, or side of your grill can make a huge difference in how your food cooks if you have a charcoal grill. Gas grills may have vents on the sides or back, but they mostly rely on their burners for temperature control. On charcoal grills, the vents control the intensity of the fire and therefore how fast or slow the grill's contents come to temperature. Moving these vents helps regulate the temperature inside your grill.

The bottom vent, also known as the intake damper, is beneath the coals, where it draws in oxygen to feed the fire. You should always be mindful of the vent on the bottom of the grill since it controls the fire. Just like you, fire needs air to breathe. And the longer your grill burns, the more oxygen the fire eats. Keeping the intake vents open replaces that oxygen. The faster you replace the oxygen, the hotter it burns, so partially closing the bottom vents lowers the temperature. Close them all the way, and the fire goes out.

The top vent, or exhaust damper, is on the lid and allows heat and smoke to escape. But the top grill vents don't do much unless you close the lid. If you do close the lid, you need the exhaust damper at least partially open. It helps draw air in from the bottom vents and allows carbon monoxide and dioxide to escape, keeping the fire lit.