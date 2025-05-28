This Unexpected Pantry Staple Is The Key To Perfectly Seared Steak
Perfectly searing a steak is definitely something you don't want to get wrong. A charred, caramelized crust and a juicy, pink/red middle is the stuff steak lovers dream of, and there's no shortage of techniques out there to try to help you get closer to achieving that dream. You may have even tried some of these hacks for yourself, or at least educated yourself on what searing mistakes to avoid, but have you ever reached for your cornstarch in this time of need?
One of the keys to getting a good sear on your steaks is to start with a dry surface. Some salt can help you here, but a blend of salt and cornstarch can really dry your steak's surface and allow for optimal searing. You don't need much, just enough to cover the surface of your steak. From there, your steak should have effortless searing with little to no moisture inhibiting that delicious crust from forming.
The perfect steak is yours with one extra step
To correctly implement this strategy for your steaks, all you need is a touch of patience to let your cornstarch-salt blend to run its course. The ratio of this mixture is quite easy to remember: just one part cornstarch to two parts salt. After patting dry the surface of your beef, simply apply this powdery mixture to the steaks and rub it into the meat, coating it evenly. It's important to start with a dry surface so your cornstarch doesn't clump, but also so that your steak properly sears instead of merely steaming in vapor.
You might think that this is the part where you can toss your steaks onto your cooking surface, but not just yet. After coating your steaks in your cornstarch and salt concoction, you'll want to let them sit in the fridge or (preferably) the freezer to chill them. You don't need to sit idle for too long though, after about a half hour your steaks should be drier, firmer, and ready for some exceptional searing. Who knows, while you're waiting for your steaks to be ready, you could explore the many other ways that you can use cornstarch in the kitchen.