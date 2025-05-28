This Unexpected Pantry Staple Is The Key To Perfectly Seared Steak

Perfectly searing a steak is definitely something you don't want to get wrong. A charred, caramelized crust and a juicy, pink/red middle is the stuff steak lovers dream of, and there's no shortage of techniques out there to try to help you get closer to achieving that dream. You may have even tried some of these hacks for yourself, or at least educated yourself on what searing mistakes to avoid, but have you ever reached for your cornstarch in this time of need?

One of the keys to getting a good sear on your steaks is to start with a dry surface. Some salt can help you here, but a blend of salt and cornstarch can really dry your steak's surface and allow for optimal searing. You don't need much, just enough to cover the surface of your steak. From there, your steak should have effortless searing with little to no moisture inhibiting that delicious crust from forming.