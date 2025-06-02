The Easy Way To Make Your Negroni So Much More Refreshing
The Negroni is widely considered a classic cocktail. And this is long before the Negroni sbagliato became a viral meme. It's bitter, bold, elegant, and over 100 years old. However, "refreshing" is not necessarily one of the qualities of this particular cocktail. That's where a simple twist comes in: the Negroni Spritz. By reimagining the drink with a bit of soda water and adding some fresh juice, you're left with something lighter, brighter, and far more summer-friendly.
A traditional Negroni is equal parts gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth. It's stirred and served over ice with an orange twist, and is famous for being strong and well-balanced. But for summer weather, that same recipe can be heavy and syrupy. To make your Negroni more airy, start by adding a splash of soda water. Club soda cuts the richness of the vermouth and opens up the aromatics in the gin, all without diluting the flavor.
But here's where things get really good: add a splash of freshly squeezed blood orange juice. Blood oranges work great here because they've got this subtle berry-like flavor and a beautiful reddish color that's attractive in a glass. If you don't have blood oranges, regular orange juice works too, but expect a simpler and slightly sweeter drink. The point is to keep that classic Negroni vibe but make it feel more laid-back. Think of it as something you'd want to sip on the porch, or enjoy when a full-strength cocktail feels too much.
Switching up the Negroni with different flavors
When making your Negroni more refreshing, a fun soda option is grapefruit soda. It has that tangy edge that works with Campari's bitterness. If you're after something brighter, a splash of lemon or lime soda (like San Pellegrino Limonata) adds a citrusy kick. Even a dry citrus tonic can do the trick if you want something a bit more grown-up. All these options help lift the drink and make it way more summery, and if you're in the mood, experiment with even more flavors to find your unique Negroni twist!
If you're replacing soda with juice, use flavors that will counterpoint the sweetness of the vermouth and calm Campari's bitterness. Pineapple juice is just tropical and bright enough to balance this out. But just like soda, trying out different juices will be even more fun: Pomegranate, passion fruit, or even apple fruit juices may surprise you.
Want to switch up the texture a bit? Try adding flavor to your ice cubes or freezing a wedge of fruit as a replacement entirely. As it melts, it slowly chills your drink and adds an extra touch of sweetness. It's a small trick, but it makes the whole experience a little different. Once you start thinking about the Negroni in terms of seasons, it opens the door to all kinds of versions that work any time of year.