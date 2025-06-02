The Easy Way To Make Your Negroni So Much More Refreshing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Negroni is widely considered a classic cocktail. And this is long before the Negroni sbagliato became a viral meme. It's bitter, bold, elegant, and over 100 years old. However, "refreshing" is not necessarily one of the qualities of this particular cocktail. That's where a simple twist comes in: the Negroni Spritz. By reimagining the drink with a bit of soda water and adding some fresh juice, you're left with something lighter, brighter, and far more summer-friendly.

A traditional Negroni is equal parts gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth. It's stirred and served over ice with an orange twist, and is famous for being strong and well-balanced. But for summer weather, that same recipe can be heavy and syrupy. To make your Negroni more airy, start by adding a splash of soda water. Club soda cuts the richness of the vermouth and opens up the aromatics in the gin, all without diluting the flavor.

But here's where things get really good: add a splash of freshly squeezed blood orange juice. Blood oranges work great here because they've got this subtle berry-like flavor and a beautiful reddish color that's attractive in a glass. If you don't have blood oranges, regular orange juice works too, but expect a simpler and slightly sweeter drink. The point is to keep that classic Negroni vibe but make it feel more laid-back. Think of it as something you'd want to sip on the porch, or enjoy when a full-strength cocktail feels too much.