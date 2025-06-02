Give Your Chili A Smoky, Sweet Finish With Sweet Baby Ray's
Chili's one of those delicious staple meals that always hits, whether you're freezing your bum off in the dead of winter or melting in the heat of summer. Good news for the searing hot months of summer: You can make spicy slow cooker beef chili without having to roast yourself standing over the stove. Once you have your chili, you can easily make changes to the base recipe with simple add-ins. If you haven't yet considered it, grab yourself a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's to take your next batch of chili to the next level.
All you need to do is make (or buy) some chili and add a few tablespoons of your choice of Sweet Baby Ray's sauces to taste. We suggest going for the Hickory & Brown Sugar sauce — you get a delicious, honey-like taste from the molasses in the brown sugar and the hickory provides a nice smokiness that complements any chili beautifully. Adding more sauce than less gets you a thinner chili, so you may want to cut back depending on your preferences. Don't be afraid to experiment a little.
More ways to amp up your chili
There are plenty of secret ingredients you should be using in your chili, including toasted spices, diced peppers, or even a bit of coffee. When making your own chili combination, think about what goes well with the flavors you're already adding in. For the Hickory & Brown Sugar sauce, we suggest tossing in some spicier elements to bring a bit of heat to an otherwise well-rounded flavor palate. Roasted poblano peppers have a kick without an overbearing amount of spice, making it a perfect choice. You can use whatever you have on hand, though, including red pepper flakes or even chili crisp oil.
There are also plenty of variations you can make just based on what Sweet Baby Ray's sauce you pick. We ranked 17 Sweet Baby Ray's flavors, so you can grab whatever bottle sounds best to you and give it a try. If you pass on the Hickory & Brown Sugar, you certainly can't go wrong with Sweet Baby Ray's Original Barbecue, which has a great blend of savory-sweetness, salt, and tang that makes your chili stand out. Give it a try for yourself and you and any guests you're entertaining may come back for seconds, thirds, and fourths.