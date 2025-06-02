Give Your Chili A Smoky, Sweet Finish With Sweet Baby Ray's

Chili's one of those delicious staple meals that always hits, whether you're freezing your bum off in the dead of winter or melting in the heat of summer. Good news for the searing hot months of summer: You can make spicy slow cooker beef chili without having to roast yourself standing over the stove. Once you have your chili, you can easily make changes to the base recipe with simple add-ins. If you haven't yet considered it, grab yourself a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's to take your next batch of chili to the next level.

All you need to do is make (or buy) some chili and add a few tablespoons of your choice of Sweet Baby Ray's sauces to taste. We suggest going for the Hickory & Brown Sugar sauce — you get a delicious, honey-like taste from the molasses in the brown sugar and the hickory provides a nice smokiness that complements any chili beautifully. Adding more sauce than less gets you a thinner chili, so you may want to cut back depending on your preferences. Don't be afraid to experiment a little.