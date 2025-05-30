This Unsightly Aspect Of Your Kitchen Is Actually Easy To Cover Up

Even if your kitchen décor is top notch, there's one element that can always look a little out of place. You can't really get around having them in the kitchen — they're required by the National Electric Code. And it's worth pointing out that it'd be very annoying to try and cook a meal or toast bread for a healthy, salty-sweet snack without power these days. We're talking about electrical outlets, those necessary little rectangles that stand out like sore thumbs in your carefully curated kitchen.

They might not be visually appealing, but you need electrical outlets to run everything from the oven to your coffee maker. For efficiency's sake, you probably want more, rather than less of them. But how do you make electrical outlets blend unnoticed into the rest of your décor? There are actually plenty of ways to disguise your electrical outlets and power switches, from turning them into their own stand-out design pieces to making them blend in with the base of your trendy kitchen island. You'll also find there are lots of options for securing your outlet from curious children or pets, ways to block the outlet while still offering convenient access when you need it.