This Unsightly Aspect Of Your Kitchen Is Actually Easy To Cover Up
Even if your kitchen décor is top notch, there's one element that can always look a little out of place. You can't really get around having them in the kitchen — they're required by the National Electric Code. And it's worth pointing out that it'd be very annoying to try and cook a meal or toast bread for a healthy, salty-sweet snack without power these days. We're talking about electrical outlets, those necessary little rectangles that stand out like sore thumbs in your carefully curated kitchen.
They might not be visually appealing, but you need electrical outlets to run everything from the oven to your coffee maker. For efficiency's sake, you probably want more, rather than less of them. But how do you make electrical outlets blend unnoticed into the rest of your décor? There are actually plenty of ways to disguise your electrical outlets and power switches, from turning them into their own stand-out design pieces to making them blend in with the base of your trendy kitchen island. You'll also find there are lots of options for securing your outlet from curious children or pets, ways to block the outlet while still offering convenient access when you need it.
Choose outlet camouflage to match your needs and aesthetic
If you decide to dress your outlets up instead of trying to make them invisible, there are endless artsy ideas to make them unique additions to your aesthetic — and to stay up to date with kitchens that are trending in 2025. Use brightly colored outlet covers to add pops of interest or textured outlet covers made with fabric or clay for a homemade touch. From butterflies to boho, shiny copper finishes and the medieval fleur-de-lis, you can find outlet covers sporting any kind of design you can imagine. If you're a DIY-er, you can even make your own outlet covers with just a few basic supplies.
The opposite is true as well. Make your outlets invisible with a cover made from solid marble, matching your marble backsplash and flush mount outlets minimize their appearance as well. You can find outlet covers shaped like subway tiles, and clear outlet covers that minimize their appearance as well. Then, of course, there are the pop-up outlets, which come in many shapes and sizes, but all are designed to be tucked away — completely out of sight, but easy to access when they're needed.