10 Retro Bourbon Glasses We Absolutely Love On Amazon
Stocking your home bar with stylish, retro glassware gives your cocktail party or casual night at home an elegant air of ambiance and shows off your style. From champagne flutes to brandy snifters, the shape of your cocktail glass is important. Besides adding to the aesthetic of your home bar, it can actually impact the flavor of your beverage. The right glass elevates the entire experience.
Bourbon glasses typically fall into two categories: small, stemless tulip-shaped snifters used for sipping whiskey neat and short, cylindrical lowball glasses, also called rocks glasses or old-fashioned glasses. As the various names suggest, these are for serving bourbon on the rocks (with ice) or in a mixed drink such as an Old Fashioned. Each type of cocktail glass is suited to the drink it's meant to hold.
Whether you prefer to sip it neat, enjoy it on the rocks, or in a classic cocktail, we absolutely love these retro bourbon glasses that we can't resist adding to our Amazon wish and gift lists.
Glencairn Whiskey Glass Gift Set
First created in 1981, Glencairn glasses are tasting glasses specially designed to help tasters appreciate the nose and palate of a whiskey, similar to a sherry copita. Master Blenders at the Scotch Whisky Association assisted in the developing its shape, which allows for ideal contact of liquid and air so that the aromas of the whiskey fully develop. These glasses are recognized as the official glass for whisky by the Scotch Whisky Association and today, more than 65,000 of these glasses are sold per week worldwide.
Glencairn crystal glasses come in a variety of sizes and styles, from the 70 ml Wee Whiskey Glass to the larger 200 ml, in a variety of colors, and can even be custom engraved. We particularly like this gift set of two Glencairn Whiskey Glass Gift Set of 2. It's clear, which allows for appreciation of your bourbon's color and body, and the plain, unetched crystal is classic and simple. We also like that it's sold as a pair because bourbon is always better shared with a friend.
Glencairn Cut Crystal Gift Set
The Glencairn Cut Crystal Gift Set is the classic Glencairn glass with a little extra flourish. It has the same innovative shape, recognized for its excellence in whiskey-tasting circles. But this version is embellished with a hand-cut diamond crystal pattern around the lower half of the bowl. The traditional pattern adds a touch of elegance and gives this version extra retro appeal. The gift set of two looks fancier than the unadorned version but it has a bigger price tag.
Reviewers appreciate the quality and heft of these glasses and say they look fantastic and are outstanding for nosing and tasting whiskey. They're known to feel good in the hand with a nice weight and balance and add distinction to special occasions. Many remark that the Glencairn Cut Crystal Glass makes an excellent gift — this gift set of two even comes in a giftable presentation box.
Waterford Crystal Lismore Double Old Fashioned Glasses
If you're looking to splurge on high-end bourbon glasses, Waterford Crystal is tough to beat. Waterford Crystal is one of the best glasses for sipping bourbon, and it is distinguished by the company's enduring quality and centuries-long heritage. The Irish company has been crafting high-quality drinkware since 1783. But Waterford is perhaps most publicly recognized as the maker of the Times Square New Year's Eve ball, which each year since 2000 has been comprised of 2,688 Waterford Crystals for the celebratory ball drop.
This set of two Waterford Crystal Double Old Fashioned Glasses features Waterford's signature Lismore pattern of diamond and wedge cuts, which dates back to 1952. The pattern was originally conceived as an ode to the 800-year-old Gothic architecture of Lismore Castle and evokes the towers, arches, and windows of the Gothic period with a modern update. A legacy pattern from an established brand is useful for families who want to match the pattern to an existing set of heirlooms.
Waterford has made a few changes to their beloved Lismore pattern over the past few decades. They now sell an Evolution set of four double rocks glasses, in four designs that show how the pattern has changed since its inception. At 12-ounces, the double old-fashioned glasses are as capacious as they are attractive. These are investment pieces you'll keep around for generations.
Spiegelau Double Old Fashioned Glasses
If you're looking for a nice-looking and budget-friendly bourbon glass, we love the Spiegelau Double Old Fashioned Glasses. Spiegelau has been making glassware for centuries, and its products are designed with the hospitality industry in mind. That means products blend design with practicality in a glass built to last. Their straight walls and ornamentation are a classic nod to traditional bourbon cocktail glasses. The decorations aren't too elaborate and versatile enough to work for other drinks.
Buyers say these glasses are sturdy and durable, which makes them ideal for a home bar. Reviewers also note that they feel nice in the hand and remark that these glasses have a large capacity. Each one holds 370 ml, so there's plenty of room for whatever concoctions a home mixologist might dream up, without needing constant refills. These are affordable, durable, dishwasher safe, and versatile, which makes them a great all-around retro bourbon glass for your home bar.
Riedel Rocks Glasses
Riedel is the world's largest producer of wine glasses and the parent company for Spiegelau, with Riedel distinguished as the company's high-end brand. Like Spiegelau, Riedel creates glassware with the hospitality industry in mind. However, Riedel's designs are focused on grape-varietal-specific stemware. Varietal-specific wine glasses mean that each glass style is distinctively shaped to complement and enhance a specific variety of wine. Now, they've taken that concept and applied it to spirits glasses.
True to their intentions, the Riedel Rocks Glass is perfectly designed for exactly what it's meant for: a spirit served on the rocks. Its 9-ounce size and shape are right in the Goldilocks zone: any bigger and the small serving size of alcohol would get lost, any smaller and the ice wouldn't fit in the glass. Reviewers note it easily holds even the massive single ice cubes popular in modern cocktails. The Riedel Rocks Glass even has a subtle functional design built right in: the notches at the top of the base decoration are a hidden measurement for 2-ounce pours! These were clearly designed with industry professionals or serious home connoisseurs in mind.
Riedel Spey Whiskey Tumblers
If you appreciate Riedel's quality and durability, but can't resist the traditional diamond-cut crystal look, Riedel Spey Whiskey Tumblers are your answer. It's everything we love about the Riedel Rocks Glass in a slightly larger size with a retro-cut crystal look. The design is somewhat reminiscent of Waterford's Lismore wedges and diamonds pattern but at a more affordable price. They come in sets of two and, like other Riedel products, are dishwasher safe.
We also love these glasses for the heaviness of the base and the solid, substantial way the glasses feel. The glasses don't feel delicate or fragile, which eases worries about breaking them. The extra weight also keeps the glasses from feeling cheap, as does the exceptionally smooth, clear glass. These glasses feel good in your hand, look nice on the bar, and are fairly easy on the wallet. What more could you ask for?
Libbey Bourbon Trail Glasses
Libbey Signature Kentucky Bourbon Trail Glasses have a tulip shape similar to the Glencairn glasses, but bigger. Since they were designed in collaboration with, and are the official glass of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail — and given that Scotch and bourbon are both whiskies — it's no surprise Libbey and Glencairn glasses share a lot of the same characteristics. The Bourbon Trail glasses have a round part to hold the spirit that closes to allow for nosing and appreciation of flavor and aroma.
These glasses aren't as ornate as others on the list, but they have a pleasing roundness and a sturdy, thick sham that would look right at home on a wraparound porch in the American South. They come in sets of four and are available in an 8-ounce size for tasting bourbon neat or a 13.5-ounce size for bourbon mixed drinks.
Lorsia Glass & Decanter set
The Lorsia Glass & Decanter set is an all-inclusive starter set for bourbon glassware. It features a pair of rock glasses that have the iconic midcentury modern diamond cut pattern we all know and love and matching decanter to really class up your bar setting. The decanter is 24-ounces, so it could prettily contain a fifth of bourbon on your bartop. The set also includes two big ball ice cube molds to complete the ensemble. Many drinkers prefer a single ice cube because it melts more slowly and doesn't dilute the drink, so the ice cube molds are a nice addition to the set.
It's a budget item, so it's not as durable or high quality as many of the other options, but it is a good starter set for anyone just setting up a home bar; it's a great way to try out the retro look for your bourbon drinkware before committing to a spendier setup.
Vintage style hobnail glasses set
This set of six Vintage style hobnail glasses is a departure from the cut crystal style but is deliciously retro and beautiful. Hobnail glass, named for the rounded studs of glass that cover the surface, is sometimes also called dewdrop glass and was a favorite of the Victoria era. It was popularized again in the 1940s and 1950s by the Fenton Glass Company.
This set playfully draws on the vintage legacy of hobnail glass, with alternating rounds of large and small dots encircling each 12-ounce tumbler. Besides their antique design styling, the bumps make these glasses easier to hold with condensation. The set comes in two shades of blue, grey, green, or purple, so it can add a pop of color to your table or match your decor. The glasses are sturdy and hold up to daily use without cracking or chipping. Reviewers note that they're decently heavy and tough to knock over. They're also dishwasher safe.
Bodum Pavina Double Walled Glasses
Bodum Pavina Double Walled glasses are technically categorized as a coffee glasses, but would work beautifully for bourbon since the double wall construction helps slow your ice melting in a rocks drink or helps protect your hands from the heat of a hot toddy or spiked cider. The 8-ounce version is the right size to serve as an old fashioned glass. The glasses are dishwasher-safe and sold in sets of two. They're more delicate than the heavy-bottomed Riedel or Waterford glasses but customers note they are still reasonably durable.
At first glance, Bodum glasses may seem more modern than the others, but the Pavina glass utilizes the timeless Scandi design style that Bodum has been known for since the 1940s. Bodum is widely recognized for making functional, well-designed products and these glasses are no exception. They make an unexpected addition to any bourbon glassware setup.