10 Retro Bourbon Glasses We Absolutely Love On Amazon

Stocking your home bar with stylish, retro glassware gives your cocktail party or casual night at home an elegant air of ambiance and shows off your style. From champagne flutes to brandy snifters, the shape of your cocktail glass is important. Besides adding to the aesthetic of your home bar, it can actually impact the flavor of your beverage. The right glass elevates the entire experience.

Bourbon glasses typically fall into two categories: small, stemless tulip-shaped snifters used for sipping whiskey neat and short, cylindrical lowball glasses, also called rocks glasses or old-fashioned glasses. As the various names suggest, these are for serving bourbon on the rocks (with ice) or in a mixed drink such as an Old Fashioned. Each type of cocktail glass is suited to the drink it's meant to hold.

Whether you prefer to sip it neat, enjoy it on the rocks, or in a classic cocktail, we absolutely love these retro bourbon glasses that we can't resist adding to our Amazon wish and gift lists.