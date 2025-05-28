Are Twinkies Vegan? Here's What You Need To Know

Twinkies might seem like they were made in a lab (and in many ways, they kind of were), but don't let the long shelf life and mysterious texture fool you: They are definitely not vegan. If you have been wondering whether that golden sponge cake hiding in the vending machine is secretly plant-based, it's time for a reality check.

Twinkies are off-limits for vegans, and not just because of the filling. That creamy center? It's made with dairy. The cake itself? Eggs, right there in the ingredients list. It's a double whammy of animal products, and that's before you even get into the "what is mono- and diglycerides?" territory.

Let's break it down: Twinkies contain whey, which is a dairy byproduct, and eggs, which are pretty much the opposite of plant-based. Both are common no-gos for anyone following a vegan diet. Even if you skipped the filling (which, why would you?), the cake still doesn't make the cut. There are also a few "gray area" ingredients in Twinkies, like mono- and diglycerides, which can be derived from either plant or animal sources. Hostess doesn't exactly shout the origin of these from the rooftops, so unless they are explicitly labeled as plant-based, they are a gamble. And while Twinkies you may be cooking in your air fryer might be free of gelatin, that alone doesn't earn them any vegan points. The combo of dairy and egg ingredients firmly kicks them off the vegan snack list.