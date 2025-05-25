Use This Handy Kitchen Tool To Make Store-Bought Peanut Butter Stay Creamy Longer

It's not just about short-term satisfaction. The Serious Eats crew found that after two weeks, the re-blended peanut butter still hadn't separated much at all. Combine that with a few extra storage tips (like keeping the jar upside-down or refrigerating it), and you can keep it creamy even longer. No chisel required.

Now, the one downside here is obvious: you have to wash the food processor. But if you are the kind of person who can't stand that gritty homemade hard-to-spread nut butter, this is a small price to pay. Plus, your toast, smoothies, and late-night spoonfuls will thank you.

If you are feeling extra, you can also add a bit of soy lecithin, a natural emulsifier, during blending. Or go with the simpler hack: just blend and store your peanut butter in a wide-mouth jar for easy scooping and fewer messes. Of course, if your peanut butter habit is more "jar-a-week" than "jar-a-month," you might not need this trick. But for anyone trying to make a jar last (or who forgets about it for a few weeks), the food processor method is a game-changer. Peanut butter should be rich, creamy, and a joy to spread, not a workout in a jar. And while natural separation is totally, well, natural, that doesn't mean you have to live with it. So dust off that food processor and let it do what it does best: spin your problems into something silky, delicious, and totally under control. Peanut butter peace, at last.