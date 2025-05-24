When To Use A Meat Cleaver And Why It Matters

A meat cleaver might just be the most misunderstood knife in the kitchen. It looks more like a medieval weapon than a cooking tool, and if that leaves you unsure when or why to use it, you're not alone. But before you relegate it to the back of your knife drawer, or worse, use it to chop an onion — it's worth getting to know what this heavy-duty blade is actually for. Spoiler: It is not your go-to for dicing carrots.

The cleaver earns its spot among useful kitchen tools, not through finesse but through force. It's designed to do the dirty work your chef's knife shouldn't even attempt, like breaking down whole chickens, cracking through bones, and separating dense, tough cuts that require more brute force than technique. If your average knife is a scalpel, the cleaver is a sledgehammer. And sometimes, dinner just needs a sledgehammer.

Most of us are trained to be delicate with our kitchen knives, whether we're using them to slice, julienne, or chiffonade. But when you're trying to split a rack of ribs or cut through the spine of a whole bird, precision doesn't get the job done — weight does. That's where the meat cleaver shines. It can break through cartilage and bones in one satisfying swing, making it the tool of choice for butchers and chefs who deal with bone-in cuts regularly.