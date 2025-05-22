The Unconventional Method For A Golden Crust On Your Next Steak

There's a lot of information floating around when it comes to cooking the perfect steak. Some swear by marinading the meat, while others insist that it's a shortcut to ruining it. Some will tell you that you'd be a fool not to use the reverse sear method, and others say that you'll get a perfect, golden crust by grilling your steak from frozen. However, the one thing that almost every recipe out there will tell you to do is to sear your steak in a ripping hot pan.

This is considered the proper way to cook a steak for a reason: The high heat ensures the development of that aforementioned crust before the interior overcooks, allowing for both a great sear and a juicy, perfectly cooked interior. But what if we told you that there's another way? You can achieve a great crust (and a more consistent cook) by cooking your steak over medium heat. That might sound counterintuitive, but there's some evidence that this works. You'll still need your pan to be hot enough to facilitate the Maillard reaction over time, but a more gentle application of heat will ensure plenty of time to develop a crust and give you more control over exact doneness. When a steak is heated, the water on its surface evaporates, resulting in the sugars in the meat breaking down. Those caramelize over time, forming that delicious, golden brown crust. While most recommend using a high heat for this process, given enough time, those sugars will still break down.