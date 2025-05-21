The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Ever Requires Only 2 Ingredients

The biggest difference between this homemade fudge and the more traditional variety that you can buy instore is the amount of time you put into making it and the number of ingredients required. The fudge itself has a perfect density and chew that mimics traditional fudge, especially when it's straight out of the fridge. There's no grit from the peanut butter or frosting since it's melted down completely in the microwave, making for a creamy and delectably homogeneous texture.

Taste-wise, it's a perfect sweetness, too. Cream cheese frosting isn't quite as in your face with its sugar as some other types of frosting, so you won't feel like you're just eating spoonfuls of the stuff. It isn't quite as shelf-stable as regular fudge, though; we recommend storing in the fridge instead of on the counter, or it could lose some of its structural integrity. This fudge is great for a quick sweet treat when you're craving dessert but don't have the ingredients for full-blown baked goods, or if you're tired at the end of a long day and don't want to spend long in the kitchen.

Thanks to its fairly high quality, it's good enough to use as a gift or to wow guests with at dinner parties, too. You can easily cut a sheet of fudge into small squares and pack it into a tin for a cute holiday treat for friends or family, while it's also a quick and easy dish to throw together for potlucks at any time of the year. Grab yourself a jar of peanut butter and whipped cream cheese frosting and taste the magic of this peanut butter fudge in just a few minutes, and you'll see what we mean.