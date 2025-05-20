What's The Best Temperature To Bake Chicken?

Baking chicken is one of the most fundamental cooking tasks, yet it's still a technique that can generate uncertainty. There's always the fear of suffering dry baked chicken or a prepared piece of poultry that's disappointingly bland. One of the most stressful culinary decisions comes in the very beginning: The deliberation of the oven temperature. It's a seemingly quick decision that's justifiably nerve-racking, as your input plays a huge role in preparation.

Thankfully, Chowhound received some exclusive culinary advice from Maxine Sharf, culinary creator and recipe developer behind @maxiskitchen. According to Sharf, don't feel afraid to turn up the oven and cook the bird at a toasty 425 degrees Fahrenheit. She notes such temperatures "get good color and caramelization on the outside," yielding chicken with that eye-catching golden brown hue. Nevertheless, it's best not to push it into a much hotter range at risk "that it dries the chicken out before the inside is done," says Sharf. So aim for such a sweet spot and get delicious baked chicken.

As with other preparation methods, don't forget to verify the interior reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit, as per the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Sharf urges you to use a meat thermometer for the best accuracy, although you can also "check that the juices run clear and the meat is no longer pink inside" for visual verification. Finally, with such conditions met, slice in and enjoy the baked chicken's delights.